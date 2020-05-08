IWTC Monterey Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Leader

Courtesy Photo | 200805-N-N0484-0009 MONTEREY, Calif. (August 5, 2020) Official portrait of Master...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200805-N-N0484-0009 MONTEREY, Calif. (August 5, 2020) Official portrait of Master Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Adam Shucard, senior enlisted leader of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey. IWTC Monterey, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Cryptologic Technician (Interpretative) 1st Class Amy Lavelle, Information Warfare Training Command Monterey



MONTEREY, Calif. – In July, Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey, located at the Presidio of Monterey, welcomed their new Senior Enlisted Leader (SEL) Master Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) (CTI) Adam Shucard.



Shucard brings with him 26 years of tactical, operational, instructional, and leadership experience. With a family legacy of military service combined with a deep interest of history, particularly nautical and maritime history, one could say that Shucard was born to serve in the U. S. Navy.



“I knew I wanted to join the Navy when I was 10 or 11 years old,” shared Shucard.



A Persian-Farsi linguist by training, Shucard was a student at the Defense Language Institute (DLI) at the same time that Master Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Chris Stevens, IWTC Monterey’s former SEL, highlighting the fact that CTIs are part of a small, close-knit community.



When asked if had wanted to make the Navy a career as a young third class petty officer, “I honestly didn’t know,” admitted Shucard. This uncertainty fell away during his first overseas tour in the small Middle Eastern country of Bahrain.



“I had great leadership teams at Naval Security Group Bahrain,” added Shucard. “In my 23-year-old brain, I always knew in my heart I wanted to make the Navy a career, but knowing in my head took some time.”



Among his many assignments, Shucard has served as a Basic and Apprentice Cryptologic Language Program instructor at Goodfellow Air Force Base in Texas and at Center for Information Dominance (CID) Fort Gordon, Georgia–during which time he trained CTIs, freshly graduated from DLI, in the technical aspects of their jobs. He also served as departmental leading chief petty officer for the subsurface direct support division at Navy Information Operations Command, Georgia. Shucard also served as a class chief and drill instructor at Navy Officer Training Command in Newport, Rhode Island.



Of his time in Rhode Island, Shucard stated, “Doing OCS and OTS offered a unique training environment meeting different people that I would not have met otherwise. It was physically, mentally, and emotionally exhausting, but a ridiculously rewarding experience.”



Prior to reporting to IWTC Monterey, Shucard served as SEL and assistant officer in charge at Navy Information Operations Det. Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii.



When asked what he was looking forward to in this tour, he shared, “I look forward to applying what I’ve learned about my strengths as a leader to the newest Sailors, future CTIs. The Navy is a legacy structure, which as an institution, can sometimes serve as a barrier to these young men and women from doing what they want to do in the Navy. What I’ve learned in the past 15 years or so since I’ve been in the mess, is that the more you’re able to get the institution out of the way–while still supporting the mission, and freeing the these young minds–the better everybody performs.”



When asked about the challenges of motivating initial-entry Sailors trainees and lessons to be learned during the time of COVID-19, Shucard responded, “I cannot even imagine how difficult this must be learning a language through an eight by ten screen while living under these restrictions.”



“On the other hand,” he continued, “we need to find a way for [COVID-19] to contribute to their resilience. We need to find a way for this to contribute to their resilience when the Chinese missiles start falling, or when the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy decides that they actually want to punch a hole through the hulls of our ships. These [Sailors] need to be mentally, emotionally, and physically prepared to stand their post when that day comes.”



IWTC Monterey, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



