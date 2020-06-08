Indiana National Guard soldier secures cyber success

By. Cpl. Hannah Clifton

Indiana National Guard Public Affairs



INDIANAPOLIS - Two years into his bachelor's degree, James Gill, felt like many students -- discouraged and unsatisfied.



Gill, an information technician specialist with Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery Regiment in Bloomington, was pursuing an IT degree at Northern Kentucky University while serving in the National Guard and working part-time at a local superstore.



Tired of being unfulfilled, Gill sought to work full-time with the first IT job he could find. However, before he could drop out and find a new job, Gill's readiness sergeant presented him with an opportunity to attend a cybersecurity program at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center.



"I've always been interested in computers and technology. So I decided pretty early on that that was going to be my career focus," said Gill. "As soon as I got into the Cyber Academy, by day three, we were doing hands-on computer building and I was like, 'Well, this is what I want to do.'"



Gill enjoyed the 11-month program during which he attended the National Cyber League, a nationwide competition focused on ethical hacking. Gill and his classmates also participated in a statewide competition, held at the Ivy Tech main campus in Indianapolis, where FBI and National Security Agency representatives watched the participants compete.



After graduating from the 11-month, hands-on program, Gill landed a job working for the Department of Financial Services through the network he had built at the Cyber Academy.



In less than a year, Gill went from earning 11.50 per hour to making more than $60,000 per year in his dream career field. While Gill lived with his parents during his time in college, he now enjoys his own apartment in Fishers.



"It's really fulfilling to know that I did it pretty much on my own," said Gill. "The Guard paid for the vast majority of the school with federal tuition assistance, the GI Bill and stuff so I am pretty much debt-free. There's nothing like it."



An individual's life can drastically change in the matter of a single decision.



For Gill that decision was enrolling in Ivy Tech's Cyber Academy at Muscatatuck. While, the new-found career and income are great, for Gill the pride in knowing that he independently changed his life through hard-work, perseverance and dedication to his passion, is the most rewarding.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 15:17 Story ID: 375429 Location: BLOOMINGTON, IN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Indiana National Guard soldier secures cyber success, by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.