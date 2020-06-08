Registration opens for fun stuff at Fort Riley

Photo By Collen McGee | The staff from the Fort Riley Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation...... read more read more Photo By Collen McGee | The staff from the Fort Riley Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has two big events coming up in August. Both events are in their second year. First, it’s the Bow Slinger 3-D Archery Tournament Aug. 22 and 23 and next, the Riley’s Rascal Derby downhill soapbox derby care race. see less | View Image Page

The staff from the Fort Riley Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has two big events coming up in August. Both events are in their second year.



First, it’s the Bow Slinger 3-D Archery Tournament Aug. 22 and 23. The tournament has been expanded to two days to keep groups of participants smaller, in line with current COVID-19 guidelines. Youth, ages 8 to 17, will compete Saturday, adults on Sunday.



The course features 30 3-D targets, including “Bigfoot of the Flint Hills” and archers will get to shoot from an M-1 tank and a Chinook helicopter.



Youth will compete in three age groups, 8 to11, 12 to14, and 15 to17 years old. Youth registration is $35 and the field will be limited to 45 shooters, with one guardian allowed per youth.



Adults will compete Aug. 23 with multiple categories, including open and bow hunter classes for both men and women, a senior class for those age 50 and older, a traditional class and an active-duty class. Registration is $45 for the active-duty, traditional and senior classes, $55 for open and bow hunter classes. The adult field is limited to 90 total shooters. There will be no spectators. Cash prizes are available.



All participants will be required to wear masks, which can be removed while shooting. Participants must live within 150 miles of Fort Riley. Anyone from outside the 150-mile limit will not be able to get on post. Participants without Department of Defense identification cards will be registered as part of the event for access to post.



Pre-registration is required and the deadline to register is Aug. 20. Participants can register online at riley.armymwr.com. For more information about the archery tournament, call 785-239-5412.



Check-in each day will begin at 7 a.m. and the shooting will start at 9 a.m. Food will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



The second event is Riley’s Rascal Derby and it is set for Aug. 29. This soap box derby will pit racers against each other in home-built, gravity-powered cars racing down Reed Avenue, between the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley garrison headquarters buildings. Racers will compete in three age divisions — 7 to 12, 13 to17 and 18 years old and older.



Race spots are limited and advance registration is required. Register by calling 785-784-1000. Registration ends Aug. 28 or when all slots are filled. The event is free and open to the public. All participants must live within 150 miles of Fort Riley.



Due to the installation’s COVID-19 guidelines, participants will be required to wear masks, maintain proper physical distancing and use hand sanitizing stations. More information is available on the Fort Riley MWR Facebook page or at riley.armymwr.com.



Races begin at 10 a.m. and should be finished by 2 p.m.



Visitors to Fort Riley who don’t have a DoD ID card will need to stop by the Henry Gate visitor’s center to get a pass. However, DoD ID cardholders are considered Trusted Travelers and may vouch for up to seven other people in their vehicle. You can learn more about accessing Fort Riley by visiting https://home.army.mil/riley/ or by calling 785-239-2982.