NMRTC-CC names Sailors of the Quarter

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi recently announced its Sailors of the Quarter, for the 3rd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2020.



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joseph Lampert, Senior Sailor of the Quarter; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kenneth Columbus, Sailor of the Quarter; Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Michael Moore, Junior Sailor of the Quarter; and Hospitalman Mason Hilligas, Blue Jacket of the Quarter were selected from a field of highly competitive candidates.



This quarter, 20 Sailors were nominated for the titles of Blue Jacket, Junior Sailor, Sailor and Senior Sailor of the Year based on their professional knowledge, military bearing, leadership and commitment to excellence.



NMRTC Corpus Christi Commanding Officer, Capt. Eric Evans made the announcement in a written message to the command.



“Please join me in congratulating our Sailors of the Quarter,” Evans said. “Just being nominated demonstrates these Sailor’s hard work, dedication, and appreciation of their chain of command. Keep up the good work!”



HM1(SS/FMF) Joseph Lampert, the Senior Sailor of the Quarter joined the Navy in 2003 and currently serves as the Leading Petty Officer and Submarine Independent Duty Corpsman for the McWethy Troop Medical Clinic at NMRTC Corpus Christi’s San Antonio Detachment.



A native of Bowlus, Minnesota, Lampert says being selected as Senior Sailor of the Quarter helps him motivate his Sailors to better themselves and further their own careers.



“It is important, because it gives your peers and your juniors a goal to strive for,” Lampert said.



HM2(FMF/SW/AW) Kenneth Columbus, the Sailor of the Quarter, hails from Huntley, Illinois, and currently serves as the Medical Homeport Leading Petty Officer at NMRTC Corpus Christi.



Columbus says setting a good example for others to follow is key to becoming a good leader.



“Serving as a role model gives junior Sailors and peers something to emulate and promotes a better work environment,” Columbus said.



HM3 (FMF) Michael Moore, the Junior Sailor of the Quarter serves as a Work Center Supervisor in NMRTC Corpus Christi’s Medical Homeport.

Moore, originally from Tucson, Arizona, says being open to learning from peers at all levels has been a key to his success in the Navy.



“Always strive to take the best from people above or below you and use that for the betterment of the team,” Moore said. “Team work is what matters, from the Admiral to the Seaman, to accomplish the mission.”



HN Mason Hilligas, Blue Jacket of the Quarter, is a native of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and serves as aHospital Corpsman in the Physical Exam department at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Fort Worth.



The most junior of the group, Hilligas already sees the importance of setting a positive example for others to follow.



“Be consistent in what you do,” Hilligas said. “And always look for ways to improve.”



All of the winners and candidates in the Sailor of the Quarter competition embrace the Navy’s core values of Honor, Courage and Commitment, and contribute to the success of the Navy and Marine Corps mission by ensuring medical readiness, health protection, and survivability of the force.



Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi and its Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Units located in Kingsville and Fort Worth provide ambulatory care services to more than 13,000 enrolled patients comprised of military active duty, their family members, retirees and their family members in South Texas and Dallas/Fort Worth. In addition, the command's San Antonio Detachment provides primary care services to our Navy students at the Medical Education and Training Campus, Fort Sam Houston, and case management services and medical board management to our Navy and Marine Corps Wounded, Ill and Injured Warriors at San Antonio Military Medical Center.

