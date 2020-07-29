Carson preps for fall while adapting to pandemic

By Scott Prater



Mountaineer staff



Editor’s note: This was updated as of Wednesday. For the most up-to-date information visit https://www.carson.army.mil/, and follow Facebook @USArmyFortCarson.



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Not only has Fort Carson reached its retention goal for the year, the Mountain Post has re-enlisted more Soldiers than any other post in the Army in 2020.



Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, announced the news during Fort Carson leaders’ COVID-19 town hall update July 29, 2020.



Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general, 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson, joined Nash at the Ivy Child Development Center (CDC) to update community members on the latest news, guidance and policy changes via the virtual town hall.



The Army leaders covered a variety of topics during the town hall, from CDC priority changes to the upcoming 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div., rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, and various COVID-19 related statistics and prevention measures.



“As we continue to increase the amount of training we are doing based on our adaptation to the COVID-19 environment, including the implementation of masks and other procedures in and around areas during training, I want to highlight this week that we’re continuing with the emergency deployment readiness exercise (EDRE) for the 1st SBCT,” MacFarlane said. “Many organizations helped support this effort. The exercise was initiated (July 15, 2020) to test our ability to project power from Fort Carson to wherever we’re asked to send the brigade. In this case, were sending 1st SBCT to the NTC. We took every measure to safeguard our Soldiers and ensure an amazing training opportunity for the Raider Brigade.”



The commanding general said 1st SBCT was supported by many Soldiers from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div., the Army Field Support Battalion-Carson, the garrison team and other on-post units.



He also explained that during the lead up to the upcoming rotation to NTC, Fort Carson and Army leaders are taking extreme precautions to ensure the safety of 1st SBCT Soldiers, including testing every Soldier prior to departure and creating a virus-free bubble at the NTC.



Col. Nate Springer, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson commander, joined the town hall to provide an update on recent DOD guidance regarding child care across the Army.



“The effect of the change is to ensure that priority access to child care goes to active-duty military members,” said Springer. “We began sending out letters July 27, 2020, to all of our registered CDC Families to explain the new priorities and details.”



The letter states that military Families are the No. 1 priority for child care, including single Soldiers, dual active-duty Soldiers, spouses who work full time or part time (including Guard and Reserve Soldiers who are on active duty). Priority No. 2 is DOD civilians, those who are single or dual DOD employees or those who have a working spouse. Priority No. 3 is space available.



Springer encouraged community members to visit www.militarychildcare.com for more information on priorities, then reminded Families that the on-post school district, Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, will begin the fall semester Aug. 17, 2020. See www.ffc8.org for further updates.



During his COVID-19 status update, McFarlane announced that, along with most of the country, Fort Carson and the surrounding communities have experienced a recent spike in positive cases, but that the trend seems to be leveling off.



Nash then reminded viewers of Soldiers’ permanent change of station business rules and requirements for exceptions to policy, while McFarlane covered restricted areas of the country and Fort Carson’s post visitor policy. The leaders also announced that Lake Pueblo State Park is now open to Soldiers and Families, with certain restrictions.



After saying that Soldiers, Families and community members must remain vigilant with their safety measures to combat the coronavirus, the commanding general announced that Fort Carson’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has planned to increase events and activities during the autumn time frame.



Responding to viewers’ questions about isolation and quarantine procedures, Col. Kevin R. Bass, commander, Evans Army Community Hospital, briefed the difference between isolation and quarantine and provided guidance for those who have either tested positive for the virus or have come in contact with someone who has.



McFarlane then mentioned that the Army celebrated its 72nd anniversary of racial desegregation in July 2020.



“Despite this progress, racism has not been eliminated in our society or in our ranks, and the Army is acknowledging that,” he said. “The Army strengths have always rested in our people and our diversity. Multiple perspectives, cultures, background and experiences make us a better fighting force. Every Soldier deserves great leadership, inspiration and to feel included like they are a valued member of the team. So we must strive to continue to treat everyone with dignity and respect and have difficult conversations and talk to Soldiers about what’s on their mind so that we can make sure we are addressing things we can help them with in their personal (lives) or things that we need to fix around the workplace so they feel like part of the team. Actions taken at the squad level are paramount to success.”



Nash capped the town hall by announcing that Fort Carson is shifting back to a regular Army training tempo.



“Although we are not returning to normal, units from across the Mountain Post will continue to train to increase their readiness while adhering to COVID-19 (preventive) measures. We need every one to continue to stay vigilant in this environment,” Nash said.

