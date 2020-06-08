The future of finance

The Liberty Wing thrives off the innovation of its Airmen and the implementation of these process improvements streamline the wing’s capabilities.



The 48th Comptroller Squadron has introduced a new system for submitting and tracking financial inquiries to help Airmen efficiently manage their finances, maintaining the readiness to accomplish their mission.



Implemented here on June 29, 2020, the Comptroller Services Portal is a fully secure, personally identifiable information-protected automated system that allows customers to request and receive online assistance from their servicing comptroller squadron.



By streamlining the process, the system relieves some of the stresses away from customers. Liberty Wing personnel now have the option to ask questions virtually instead of travelling to a physical location, and finance technicians can more effectively answer inquiries without worrying about extending in-person wait times.



“The new system allows the customer to track their inquiry from start to finish,” said Staff Sgt. Ernestine Dyer, 48th CPTS financial analyst supervisor. “Everyone who has tested it out so far really likes the transparency between the technicians and the customers.”



The system saves all interactions between the customers and the technicians to the user’s profile, which will remain there even after a permanent change of station.



RAF Lakenheath is the first base outside the continental U.S. to utilize the CSP, and Dyer has been directly involved in assisting with the design and creation of the system over the last year and a half.



“The CSP is just the beginning of changes that will help us become a better, more transparent Comptroller Squadron,” said Dyer.



Using the system is as simple as going to the website, putting in some personal details and using the drop down menus to choose the applicable category and sub-category for your inquiry.



The CSP is currently only available on CAC-enabled devices, however, there are plans to extend availability in the future by allowing customers to log in via username and password.



“Innovation has always been an important part of the Air Force, and we need to make sure we are always pushing for better ways to help our customers now and in the future,” Said Dyer.



Log on to the CPS at: https://usaf.dps.mil/TEAMS/saffmCSP/portal/

