FORT BRAGG, N.C. (Aug. 3, 2020) – The Home of the Airborne and Special Operations Forces, welcomes new garrison commander, Col. Scott Pence, during an assumption of command ceremony at the Main Post Chapel, Aug. 5.



Pence, a native of Columbus, Ohio, received his commission as an armor officer from the University of Michigan ROTC program. He began his career as a tank platoon leader with 1-32nd Armor Battalion at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and became the first Stryker Recce platoon leader in the 1-14th Cavalry Squadron.



As a captain, Pence commanded a tank company at Camp Casey, Korea. Later, the 75th Ranger Regiment selected him as the first armor officer to serve with the regiment. He started as the chief of operations for a joint task force in Iraq and as the Regimental Assistant S-3. He then served as the 75th Ranger Regimental Headquarters Company commander.



Having served as the commander of the 5-73rd Cavalry Squadron (Airborne), 82nd Airborne Division, and with the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vicenza, Italy, Pence is no stranger to Fort Bragg or the airborne.



Pence has a Bachelor's in Organizational Psychology from the University of Michigan, a Masters of Business Administration from Webster University, a Masters in Operational Arts and Studies, and a Masters in Strategic Studies from the School for Advanced Military Studies.



Awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, Iraq Service Medal, and the Afghanistan Service Medal. Pence has earned the Combat Action Badge, Senior Parachutist Badge, and the Ranger Tab.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 09:11 Story ID: 375393 Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Bragg welcomes new garrison commander, by Elvia Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.