The 311th ESC conducts SHARP training

LOS ANGELES – Staff Sgt. Nieves, 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention advocate, conducted SHARP training, using the Microsoft Team platform, at the Captain Nelson M. Holderman Hall U.S. Army Reserve Center July 28, 2020.



The Army's SHARP program exists so that the Army can prevent sexual harassment and sexual assaults before they occur. The Army’s goal is to eliminate sexual assaults and sexual harassment by creating a climate that respects the dignity of every member of the Army family.



The SHARP program strives to reduce the stigma of reporting, protect the victim, increase prevention, investigation, stop prosecution, understand victim care capabilities, increase training and resources, and sustain response capability.



“Once I was promoted to sergeant first class and I met rank requirements, I decided to step up and become an victims advocate for victims because our unit needed one and I’m happy to fill that role,” said Nieves. “This class is of critical importance because unfortunately the Army still faces a huge problem of sexual harassment and assault. All of the information in this class is important because it tackles a different area of the issue and create awareness.”



Sexual harassment and sexual assault are inconsistent with Army Values and will not be tolerated. One assault is one too many. The U.S Army must foster a climate of trust that respects and protects our Soldiers, civilians, and family members. The 311th ESC is committed to ensuring engaged leadership at all levels to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment.



Any person can be a victim of sexual harassment/assault and knowing how and who to reach out to is vital for the advocacy process and the Victim Advocacy Program, which provides emergency and follow-up support services to adult victims of domestic abuse. Advocacy services are available to service members, their current or former spouses, and significant others of service members who live together.



The most important information that was taught was which personnel can report to in order to have a choice between restricted and unrestricted reporting. It is important that personnel are afforded the optimal support avenues available to them.



When a victim chooses to make a Restricted Report, they can make their report to a Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, a SHARP Victim Advocate and healthcare personnel. If they choose an Unrestricted Report, it can be accepted by a SARC, Inspector General, Judge Advocate General and a Veterans Administration representative.



“I became a victim’s advocate when I deployed in 2012 and I have been working this program ever since, giving victims support and providing commanders information so that they can understand the entitlements under the SHARP Program,” said Master Sgt. Maurnike Stevenson, 311th ESC victim’s advocate. “This class is important because it give us a chance to discuss updates and revisions to regulatory guidance and misconceptions that may arise in the ranks.”



Once a victim’s advocate is trained and in turn informs their command of the Victim Advocacy Program, the Army family and individual units become a safer place for all Soldiers. Advocates work closely with their civilian counterparts and ensure a personal and smooth transition for victims who do not qualify for ongoing advocacy services within the military community.

