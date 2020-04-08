Flight Training for OIR

Pilots and crew chiefs of the 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment conduct aircrew training and practice flight maneuvers at Fort Hood in support of upcoming missions for Operation Inherent Resolve in July, 2020. Pre-deployment training allows National Guard Soldiers to successfully negotiate overseas assignments and operate in austere environments while supporting our nation’s warfighters. (U.S. Army video by Warrant Officer Joanna Bradshaw. Footage courtesy of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kelsey Miller/Released)

