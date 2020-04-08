FCC/C10F Strategic Plan 2020-2025 Released

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md (NNS) – On July 31, the U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet (FCC/C10F) released its Strategic Plan 2020-2025 (SP25).



This unclassified strategy updates and builds upon work done by predecessors in the FCC/C10F Strategic Plan published in 2015 and provides the guidance and direction necessary to prevail in an era of Great Power Competition.



"I am certain the opening rounds of a 21st century great power conflict, particularly one impacting the maritime domain, will be launched in the electromagnetic, space, or cyber domains. If the Navy is to fight and win, Navy networks must be able to survive those hits and 'fight hurt.' Our people must be trained and exercised to fight through those hits," said Vice Admiral T.J. White, Commander, FCC/C10F. "The fundamental purpose of Strategic Plan 2020-2025 is to show 'We Get It,' we have a plan to deal with it, and one that can foster unity across the Command to achieve its strategic goals and vision."



SP25 is organized into five strategic-level goals:

• Operating the network as a warfighting platform

• Conduct fleet cryptologic warfare

• Deliver warfighting capabilities and effects

• Accelerate Navy’s cyber forces

• Establish and mature Navy Space Command

Accompanying the goals are strategic initiatives that will be used to focus efforts and monitor progress over the next five years.



SP25 will serve as the foundation for future plans and orders that will provide additional detail and direct implementation of the included goals and initiatives.



To read the “U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. Tenth Fleet Strategic Plan 2020-2025,” visit www.fcc.navy.mil and click on the FCC/C10F Strategic Plan 2020-2025 link under the About Us tab.



FCC is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations, and signals intelligence. Comprised of more than 14,000 Sailors, Reservists and civilians stationed across the world, C10F is the operational arm of FCC and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders.



For news and information from Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet, visit www.FCC.navy.mil/

