USS Normandy Holds Change of Command

NORFOLK, Va (NNS) – Today, Saturday, 01 August 2020, The guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) held a change of command ceremony, where Capt. Charles Hampton relieved Capt. Chris Stone as Commanding Officer.



Capt. Stone departs Normandy after two years and three months at the helm.



While Capt. Stone was in command, Normandy conducted the Navy’s first Dynamic Force Employment (DFE) deployment, as a part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), operating in high north and throughout Sixth Fleet.



Following that deployment Capt. Stone led Normandy on a second deployment, lasting nine months, operating across the Second, Fifth and Sixth Fleet areas of responsibility. While operating in Fifth Fleet, Normandy seized the largest cache of conventional munitions in US Navy history.



“This tour has made a deep and profound impact on me. The hard-work and dedication of this crew has made Normandy the best cruiser in the fleet.” Said Capt. Stone



“It has been an honor and privilege to be Normandy’s Commanding Officer; I have the utmost confidence as I move forward that Normandy will remain the VANGUARD of VICTORY.”



Capt. Stone will assume the position of N8 (Warfare Requirements, Resources and Force Structure) for Commander Naval Surface Forces Atlantic and Pacific as he departs Normandy.



His relief, Capt. Hampton, joins the Normandy team following a successful tour as Executive Assistant to the Chief of Staff for US Fleet Forces, and a tour as the Commanding Officer of USS Donald Cook (DDG 75).



Capt. Hampton comes to Normandy highly decorated, receiving the Admiral Arleigh Burke Surface Warfare Operational Excellence Award, as well as two Junior Officer Awards for Tactics Excellence.



“I am humbled and honored to be joining such an illustrious warfighting team. The Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser brings unparalleled capabilities to the principal fighting element of the United States Navy, the Carrier Strike Group (CSG).” Said Capt. Hampton “I am confident as I take command in this team’s ability to face, and defeat any-and-all challenges that may face us in the future.”



USS Normandy having just returned on 5 June from a nine month deployment plans to enter a scheduled maintenance period in August.



Normandy, homeported in Norfolk, Virginia, is part of Carrier Strike Group Eight.



