Military Spouse Donates Snacks To Deployed Firefighters

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. – Military spouses contribute to improving the quality of life on base and for deployed Airmen in multiple ways. One of the many spouses dedicated to helping the community here is Samantha Bernyks.



Growing up as a military child and learning from her mother, a strong military wife, Bernyks understands the importance of having a strong military community and being involved on base.



“I understand the military lifestyle and that the military needs to be a community and help each other out,” said Bernyk. “It takes a community, you cannot do this alone.”



Upholding her beliefs and the values she was brought up with, Bernyk recently supported team Seymour when she supplied snacks to deployed Airmen from the fire station.



“An Airman approached me and asked if there was anything, I could do to help our Airmen that are deployed because they had very little to eat other than trays ready to eat,” said Bernyk. “I approached my parents and asked if this was something I could bring to the aerie we belong to with The Fraternal Order of the Eagles. The order presented me with a $500 check to help buy nonperishable snacks and to pay for the cost of sending the package.”



In addition to helping out deployed Airmen, Bernyk has also been involved with Key Spouses and Spouses Dining In.



“She took it upon herself to lead our squadron table for Spouses Dining In,” said Rebekah Thomashunis, military spouse advocacy network Air Force branch mentor. “She coordinated others who were interested in decorating and making games. We had so much fun at the event!”



As a military child and now a military spouse Bernyk has gained a wealth of information that she uses to support her fellow military spouses.



“She is passionate about informing and educating our fellow military spouses,” said Thomashunis. “She is a wealth of information, experience and ideas.”



Bernyk is grateful that she had the opportunity to contribute to the military community.



“I am grateful that the aerie gave me the opportunity to help active duty firefighters that are deployed,” Said Bernyk.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2020 Date Posted: 07.31.2020 09:42 Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US