Indiana National Guard assistance brigade unit provides new opportunities

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana National Guard is always expanding and creating new opportunities to develop strong, highly-skilled soldiers. The 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade is offering the possibility for Hoosier Guardsmen to help allied nations expand and succeed.



Soldiers in the 54th SFAB are among the top independent, tactical leaders in the state. Like other units of its kind, the 54th SFAB specialized in conducting training, assisting, advising and accompanying operations with allied forces in partnered nations.



"The concept of the SFAB is to be there before conflict really breaks loose, train and professionalize their military and enable them to fight more effectively," said Maj. Christopher R. Moore, the 54th SFAB brigade principal staff officer. "It's about making your partner force stronger and more capable. We're going to go anywhere they need us"



While the SFAB is an incredible opportunity for individuals to travel, train, and teach. Joining the SFAB requires a challenging selection process that begins with a soldier excelling at their current operational skillset to demonstrate maturity and effectiveness. These soldiers must also maintain a high level of physical fitness before moving on to the assessment selection process in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



Ideal candidates for the SFAB are tactful, team-oriented problem solvers who excel in ambiguous work environments. Calm under pressure and passionate about people, SFAB soldiers are trained in negotiation tactics and cross-cultural communication, among other advanced combat skills.



"It's a unique opportunity to be on the ground level of an organization that's building. It's an organization specifically made up of mature leaders," said Moore. "We're all volunteers, which is an incredibly big difference. They're already bringing that extra level of motivation, and they are people that want to solve problems."



While the Indiana National Guard is a great opportunity for individuals to develop themselves and contribute to their community, the 54th SFAB is a new path for Hoosier Guardsmen to enhance their skills, tackle new challenges and advance allied forces.

