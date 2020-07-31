USAF Security Forces Interoperability with Kenyan Forces

Airmen assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron at Camp Simba Manda Bay, Kenya work together with the Kenyan Military Forces for joint training and off-base security patrols to further their interoperability and keep the area secure.



Technical Sgt. Daniel Fandel, 822nd Base Defense Squadron squad leader, said that the U.S. Air Force and Kenyan Defense share the same goal of defending personnel and resources, and in doing so creates cohesion and a symbiotic partnership between both forces.



“Under the strategic scope, collaboration with our Kenyan counterparts is an important step taken in the war against terrorism in Africa,” said Fandel. “By working with and training our Kenyan allies, it strengthens their tactical ability to secure assets and battle upcoming threats to their way of life.”



Training has included working together to ensure proper procedures for patrolling the perimeter and outlying areas is done correctly.



“We create a patrol schedule and plan weekly missions with the Kenyan Defense Force,” said Senior Master Sgt. Nick Roberts, 822d BDS operations superintendent. “Training has been solely focused on helping them improve their proficiency in mounted and dismounted patrol operations.”



Interoperability between the KMF and the 822d BDS is designed to better their tactical skills, and improve overall security for both forces.



“A strong partnership and collaboration ensures our allies will be capable to defend against any threat foreign or domestic,” said Fandel.

