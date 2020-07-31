Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Clothing exchange helps community look SHARP

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    07.31.2020

    Story by Emily Jennings  

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany - This year’s Look SHARP Clothing Exchange is planned for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 18 to 20 on lower Hainerberg across from the Taunus Theater.

    Donations will be accepted at the ReUse Center, Sexual Harassment and Assault Response Program office in Bldg. 1201 on Clay Kaserne, and Army Community Service now through Aug. 17. Donations will not be accepted at the event and are not required to participate. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, shoes, jackets and accessories are accepted.

    The clothing exchange is a way for the program to reach family members and spouses who may not have heard SHARP messages or received training, said Trish Shepard, victim advocate for garrison SHARP program.

    “What we’re hoping to do is connect with a demographic that we don’t normally to connect with and provide information about SHARP and what is has to offer,” she said.

    Besides that, the third annual clothing exchange offers families a chance to shop racks of clothes for free.

    “It’s a great way to refresh your wardrobe at no cost at all,” Shepard said. “Not only that but we have a lot of children’s clothes that could help out for the upcoming school year.”

    For questions email usarmy.wiesbaden.usag.list.sharp@mail.mil or call 0611-143-548-9223.

