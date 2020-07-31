Clothing exchange helps community look SHARP

Photo By Emily Jennings | WIESBADEN, Germany - Wiesbaden’s Sexual Harassment and Assault Response Program is...... read more read more Photo By Emily Jennings | WIESBADEN, Germany - Wiesbaden’s Sexual Harassment and Assault Response Program is planning to hold a clothing exchange Aug. 18 to 20 to raise awareness about reporting options and myths around sexual assault. The sign on the mannequin reads, “These mannequins are dressed how actual victims of sexual assault were dressed when they were assaulted. Miniskirts, tight clothing, low-cut shirts, tank tops and other clothing are not the reason that people are assaulted. People are assaulted when other people choose to exert power and control by using violence.” About 250 military dependents attended last year’s event (pictured). The focus of the event is to reach out to military dependents who don’t have mandatory SHARP training. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany - This year’s Look SHARP Clothing Exchange is planned for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 18 to 20 on lower Hainerberg across from the Taunus Theater.



Donations will be accepted at the ReUse Center, Sexual Harassment and Assault Response Program office in Bldg. 1201 on Clay Kaserne, and Army Community Service now through Aug. 17. Donations will not be accepted at the event and are not required to participate. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, shoes, jackets and accessories are accepted.



The clothing exchange is a way for the program to reach family members and spouses who may not have heard SHARP messages or received training, said Trish Shepard, victim advocate for garrison SHARP program.



“What we’re hoping to do is connect with a demographic that we don’t normally to connect with and provide information about SHARP and what is has to offer,” she said.



Besides that, the third annual clothing exchange offers families a chance to shop racks of clothes for free.



“It’s a great way to refresh your wardrobe at no cost at all,” Shepard said. “Not only that but we have a lot of children’s clothes that could help out for the upcoming school year.”



For questions email usarmy.wiesbaden.usag.list.sharp@mail.mil or call 0611-143-548-9223.