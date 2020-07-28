Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs (PTDO) Catherine L. Kessmeier visited Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and met with base officials, July 28, as part of a larger tour of West Coast naval installations.
Kessmeier toured Pendleton’s base housing and spoke with Marine and Navy leaders to discuss and encourage efforts related to suicide prevention, mental health awareness and supporting military families.
“This visit highlighted for me the tremendous amount of effort that Sailors, Marines, and Department of Navy civilians are putting in every day to support the whole warfighter,” said Kessmeier. “Taking care of our people is the right thing to do and is crucial to readiness.”
Kessmeier has been performing the duties of Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs since June and the trip allowed her to review critical personnel initiatives, including suicide prevention.
“Any death by suicide is a tragedy. Making progress on this complex issue will require that we look at it from many different angles,” said Kessmeier. ”While there is no single solution we are committed to addressing suicide comprehensively.”
Kessmeier is responsible for manpower and personnel policy matters within the Department of the Navy. This includes issues affecting active duty, reserve and retired Sailors, Marines and family members, as well as Department of the Navy civilians and contractors.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2020 13:42
|Story ID:
|374914
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Assistant Secretary of the Navy visits Camp Pendleton to discuss support to troops, families, by LCpl Andrew Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT