Assistant Secretary of the Navy visits Camp Pendleton to discuss support to troops, families

Photo By Lance Cpl. Andrew Cortez | Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs (PTDO) Catherine...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Andrew Cortez | Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs (PTDO) Catherine Kessmeier talks with Marine Corps Community Service Camp Pendleton officials at the Pacific Views Event Center on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 28, 2020. Kessmeier visited Camp Pendleton to tour the base and engage with Marine and Navy leaders to discuss and encourage efforts related to suicide prevention, mental health awareness, and supporting military families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Cortez) see less | View Image Page

Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs (PTDO) Catherine L. Kessmeier visited Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and met with base officials, July 28, as part of a larger tour of West Coast naval installations.



Kessmeier toured Pendleton’s base housing and spoke with Marine and Navy leaders to discuss and encourage efforts related to suicide prevention, mental health awareness and supporting military families.



“This visit highlighted for me the tremendous amount of effort that Sailors, Marines, and Department of Navy civilians are putting in every day to support the whole warfighter,” said Kessmeier. “Taking care of our people is the right thing to do and is crucial to readiness.”



Kessmeier has been performing the duties of Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs since June and the trip allowed her to review critical personnel initiatives, including suicide prevention.



“Any death by suicide is a tragedy. Making progress on this complex issue will require that we look at it from many different angles,” said Kessmeier. ”While there is no single solution we are committed to addressing suicide comprehensively.”



Kessmeier is responsible for manpower and personnel policy matters within the Department of the Navy. This includes issues affecting active duty, reserve and retired Sailors, Marines and family members, as well as Department of the Navy civilians and contractors.