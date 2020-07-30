Harbor Security: The "Delta Divas"

Diego Garcia is an island in the Indian Ocean that provides the U.S. and British governments with a vital logistic center.



Central to that effort, U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia is the command that provides base operating services for tenant commands, aircraft, and ships that operate in the area.



Keeping everyone safe and protected against external threats is the job of NSF DG’s Security Department. They augment the British Royal Police Officers patrols on land, but they also are in charge of providing force protection to port operations, which is called harbor security. They patrol the waters around Diego Garcia 24 hours a day.



Among the different boat crews, the Delta Divas are the most well-known.



Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Nieshia Sledge and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Morgan Abbott are the Delta Divas. They named themselves the Delta Divas because they were an all-female boat crew assigned to port security delta section.



“We were Charlie’s Angels because we were in Charlie section, and then we stayed on days when Charlie and Delta switched, so now we’re the Delta Divas,” said Abbott.



Abbot has been in the Navy for five years and will be transferring from active duty to the reserves. As an active duty Sailor, Abbott said that the Navy has treated her well, and that she will miss certain aspects of the job such as traveling.



A level II coxswain is the senior person assigned to a harbor security boat, having undergone training to be able to operate and maneuver the boat tactically at high speeds. To become a level II coxswain, Sailors are sent to a two week school in Little Creek, Virginia, to obtain the Navy enlisted classification.



Sledge has been in the Navy for nine years, and she first qualified as a level II coxswain in 2015 when she was stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Her favorite part of piloting a boat is performing high speed maneuvers.



They said they enjoy working with each other because being a part of an all-female crew is rare.



“In this rate, especially in harbor, you don’t get a lot of females,” said Sledge. “We barely get to work with other women, so it’s really nice. I guess that’s why we clicked.”



“We connect on a boss level,” said Abbott.



Both Abbott and Sledge said they had to go through a lot of training to become a part of harbor security.



“We have a lot more training topics than people realize,” said Abbott. “We have a lot of information we have to learn to be in harbor.” Some of the training they hold is man overboard, loss of communication on the vessel, and engine failure.



When they’re not patrolling the waters, they’re working in the office.

Sledge said that working on land can be stressful because they have to interact with people and deal with cases such as domestic violence, drunk driving, amongst other things.



When not on duty, they both have various hobbies for stress relief.

Abbott said she loves to paint, and has been painting since she was six.



“She made me a painting for my birthday. I love it,” said Sledge.

Abbot also does yoga, which she said helps her decompress.

Sledge said she likes to roller skate.



“I’m a skater. I like to go to the beach too, but skating is the new skill I’m trying to perfect.”



Sledge also practices Poi, a Maori cultural dance from New Zealand where weights on the ends of tethers are swung in graceful patterns.



She said it is a challenge, and that she hits herself a lot.



Abbot and Sledge agreed that although work is important, a Sailor should ensure they have something productive to do when off duty.



“Work hard,” said Sledge. “Decompress whenever you can, and don’t try to work yourself to death. The watch will be stood. Make sure to take care of you.”



Their commitment to performance both on and off the job has made the Delta Divas a well-known name around the island. They keep the harbor safe, and they do it with their own style and flair.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.30.2020 Story ID: 374859 Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO