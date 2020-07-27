This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, exercises were conducted only in the marine and air components. In total, about 2,000 service personnel from eight countries, more than 20 ships, as well as planes, helicopters etc. were involved in the Sea Breeze 2020 international naval exercises. In addition to Ukraine and the United States, contingents from Bulgaria, Georgia, Norway, Romania, Spain and Turkey took part in the exercises.



All manoeuvre tasks in the Black Sea have been completed in full. The leadership of the exercises "Sea Breeze - 2020" from the Ukrainian and American sides thanked all participants for the high level of professional training and effective performance of tasks. These exercises have once again demonstrated a high level of cooperation between Ukraine and the United States, as well as regional allies and partners to ensure readiness and interoperability in the Black Sea region.



One of the features of this year's exercises was the joint remote activity of the two headquarters, which carried out command and control function over "Sea Breeze - 2020". One headquarters was located directly in Odessa, and the other - in the city of Rota (Kingdom of Spain) in the naval operations centre of the 60th unit of surface ships of the 6th fleet of the US Navy. This was a kind of know-how for both Ukrainian sailors and our American partners. The work of the headquarters was conducted in the mode of constant exchange of information. All activities were planned remotely, and then finally the practical implementation of security operations in the Black Sea region.



Another feature of the exercises was that during the joint operations, for the first time, an element of practical shooting to destroy naval targets with the use of helicopter armament was practiced. In addition, for the first time in the framework of the "Sea Breeze", escort of the patrol anti-submarine aircraft P-8 Poseidon of the US Navy was conducted.



It should be emphasized that ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet closely monitored the practical actions of multinational naval groups of the naval component of the Sea Breeze - 2020 exercise.

