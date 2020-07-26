56th Stryker Brigade Combat team, Headquarters Company holds change of command

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa.-The Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Pennsylvania Army National Guard held a change of command ceremony July 26, 2020 at Fort Indiantown Gap.



Change of command ceremonies are a tradition in the U.S. Army. They are used to formally pass responsibility and authority from one officer to another.

