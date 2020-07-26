Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat team, Headquarters Company holds change of command

    ANNVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2020

    Story by Capt. Cory Johnson 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa.-The Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Pennsylvania Army National Guard held a change of command ceremony July 26, 2020 at Fort Indiantown Gap.

    Change of command ceremonies are a tradition in the U.S. Army. They are used to formally pass responsibility and authority from one officer to another.

