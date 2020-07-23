Navy Exchange Bahrain Wins 2019 Bingham Award

Manama, BAHRAIN – Navy Exchange (NEX) Bahrain was awarded the fiscal year 2019 Bingham Award July 23.



The Bingham Award was established in 1979 to recognize outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support.



“The associates are thrilled to win their seventh Bingham award and I couldn’t be more proud,” said Dan Cougevan, NEX Bahrain general manager. “They are proud to work for the best-in-class NEX — the exchange that has the highest sales category in NEXCOM (Navy Exchange Service Command) each and every day. They provide world class service to our customers and work hard to keep our shelves stocked and the store clean.”



The Bingham Award is broken down into nine tier categories. NEX Bahrain won the Bingham Award in category one, the highest category, which recognizes an exchange that grosses a profit of $60 million or above in a fiscal year. This year’s Bingham Award is the seventh award that NEX Bahrain has won in their 14 years of service, since opening in 2006.



“NEX Bahrain is physically undersized for the size of the community it serves,” stated Cougevan. “Being awarded the Bingham in this category proves that although we are small in size, we punch above our weight, deliver world class customer service and significantly contribute to quality of life programs right here on base.”



Several initiatives that contributed to NEX Bahrain winning the Bingham Award included the addition of services, shops and merchandise that include a renovated electronics department, Apple Shop launch, new Vitamin Shoppe, organic food section, craft-your-own-beer program, an income tax preparation service, and a 24-hour kiosk for cell phone payment vouchers and bill paying. Additionally, NEX Bahrain hosts base-wide events every month that contribute to the morale of the base community, such as the Back-To-School Bash, Holiday NEX-travaganza, pet contests, cookie bake-offs, Lego events, Father’s Day celebration, Veterans Day ceremony and food & beverage “festivals’’ that featured specialty products from Italy, Spain, France, Japan, and Hispanic and Cajun food.



More recently, in response to COVID-19, NEX Bahrain adapted the Downrange Program to support customers who received Restriction of Movement (RoM) orders upon arrival to Bahrain, The Downrange Program was originally developed by NEX Bahrain for NEX Djibouti to serve customers in Forward Operating Bases throughout Africa to the Quarantine Support Program..



The program now allows RoM customers to order online from a list of best-selling snacks, beverages, food, energy bars, electrical adapters and more, was implemented by NEXCOM worldwide after NEX Bahrain successfully modified it to serve RoM customers. To date, NEX Bahrain has delivered 1,004 orders totaling $64,000 to customers under RoM.



“Our team decided that if our customers can't come to us, then we need to go to them," said Cougevan. “The Quarantine Support Programs has benefitted thousands of people stationed far from home in the middle of the pandemic.



Ingenuity, perseverance and knowing we had to figure out a solution for our customers drove us in developing these programs, and it’s amazing to see the impact our local program has had for our customers now worldwide.”



Previously, NEX Bahrain won the 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016 Bingham Awards respectively in several categories.



“What makes the Bingham Award so special and unique is that it is presented to both the NEX and the local command as a recognition of their partnership and commitment to support the quality of life of our military communities,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM. “Our Sailors need the NEX, but the NEX needs the encouragement and partnership of the base and its leadership in order to do what we do best, which is to support our Sailors and military families throughout every stage in their military career and beyond.”

