Command Sergeant Major Todd Sims Assumption of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Forces Command and FORSCOM Commanding General Gen. Michael X. Garrett welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Todd W. Sims as the 23rd FORSCOM Command Sergeant Major during an assumption of responsibility ceremony July 27 at the command’s Fort Bragg, N.C., headquarters.



As the senior enlisted Soldier in Forces Command, the command sergeant major advises the commanding general on all matters regarding FORSCOM Soldiers, which includes more than 745,000 Soldiers of the active Army, the Army Reserve, and the Army National Guard.



“It is a NCO who trains Soldiers; instills disciple; and then builds, hones and sustains readiness,” Garrett said. “Our NCOs provide motivation and inspiration. They advise and provide counsel to our officers … but above all, our NCOs enforce standards.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Sims comes to FORSCOM from First Army, located at Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., where he served as the command sergeant major. Sims has served in the military since 1988, when he joined the Florida Army National Guard. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps early in his career before returning to the Army.



“When considering candidates for our next command sergeant major,” Garrett said, “the criteria I considered included someone with a wide range of experience and a proven record as a combat leader, a coach a mentor, and a warrior … someone who could stand before Soldiers and inspire confidence and someone who enlisted men and women are proud to have represent them.”



Garrett also said that the sergeant major must have the “moral courage to provide advice and candor and to tell me things that no one else in the command wants to tell me. This ideal Soldier looks exactly like Command Sgt. Maj Todd Sims,” he said.



Sims said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve in this new role.

“General Garrett, thank you for selecting me to stand by your side and build readiness in our Army,” Sims said. “I look forward to building a better Army during my time as the 23rd FORSCOM Command Sgt. Maj.”



Sims assumed responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Cornelison.

United States Army Forces Command, or FORSCOM, is the largest command in the U.S. Army, and it is the Army’s force provider to combatant commanders worldwide. The Command trains, mobilizes, deploys, sustains, transforms and reconstitutes conventional forces, providing relevant and ready land power in defense of the nation both at home and abroad.

