    ALNG JAG hosts 2020 Alabama State Bar Military Law Symposium

    TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2020

    Story by Sgt. Jeremy Dunkle 

    Joint Force Headquarters-Alabama National Guard

    The Alabama National Guard Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps hosted the Annual Alabama Military Law Symposium at the Hotel Capstone in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, July 24-25, 2020. The Alabama State Bar’s Military Law Committee schedules the event, which serves as continuing legal education for military members of all branches and covers a variety of legal topics including domestic operations law, the evolution of military law, the HAVEN Act, and other veteran benefits.

    More than 60 service members from three military branches and five states attended the symposium, including Brig. Gen. Bobby L. Christine, National Guard Advisor to the Judge Advocate General, U.S. Army, who brought a message from the Chief Council of National Guard Bureau (NGB) and the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General about servant leadership and emphasized the importance of continuing education events.

    “We need to always keep focus on the core principles of our profession,” said Christine, who has also attended past symposiums as a student. “This training helps meet one of those principles: mastery of the law. This is first-rate legal education, every year.”

    The event consisted of more than 15 individual classes taught by instructors from the Alabama National Guard, the Georgia National Guard, and the United States Air Force Air War College.

    Col. Chuck Langley, the Alabama National Guard State Judge Advocate, also serves as the chairman of the Alabama State Bar’s Military Law Committee and spoke about the how COVID-19 affected the event.
    One of the unique precautions taken was giving each attendee a protective mask with the JAG crest displayed on the front. Several service members spoke about how they felt it helped make wearing masks less of an obligation, and more about promoting esprit de corps.

    Other precautions taken were spacing apart tables, increased sanitizing of areas, and making the training available to service members
    via online video conferencing tools. Almost one-third of the attendees and several of the presenters participated via these online video conferencing tools.

    “Even in challenging times,” said Langley, “the Army continues to train while making necessary adjustments to protect the Soldiers and the community.”

