Photo Essay: Trout Falls in Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of Trout Falls on the La Crosse River in the Pine View Recreation Area is shown June 6, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more. See more about the area at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/categories/outdoor-recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page