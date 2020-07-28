Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Fire Department Operations

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A fire truck is shown at Fire Station 1 of the Directorate of Emergency Services Fire...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A fire truck is shown at Fire Station 1 of the Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department on June 25, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Fort McCoy Fire Department has two stations and multiple vehicles and equipment to respond to nearly any type of emergency. The department also provides mutual aid support for numerous communities located near the installation through the Wisconsin Mutual Aid Box Alarm System. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A fire truck is shown at Fire Station 1 of the Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department on June 25, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The Fort McCoy Fire Department has two stations and multiple vehicles and equipment to respond to nearly any type of emergency.



The department also provides mutual aid support for numerous communities located near the installation through the Wisconsin Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



