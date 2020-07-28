Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Fire Department Operations

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A fire truck is shown at Fire Station 1 of the Directorate of Emergency Services Fire...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A fire truck is shown at Fire Station 1 of the Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department on June 25, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The Fort McCoy Fire Department has two stations and multiple vehicles and equipment to respond to nearly any type of emergency.

    The department also provides mutual aid support for numerous communities located near the installation through the Wisconsin Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Fire Department Operations, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

