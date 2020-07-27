Photo Essay: Renovations for office building continue at Fort McCoy

Renovation work on building 2880 on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown June 25, 2020.
This former facility used by a Navy Reserve Seabees unit is undergoing the renovation to create new spaces for several garrison offices from the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security and the Directorate of Public Works.
Project completion will be later in 2020, and the project is being coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.
Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy.
