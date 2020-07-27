NEXCOM Lent Its Support to Emergency Responders Battling USS Bonhomme Richard Fire

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) along with the local NEX San Diego team...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) along with the local NEX San Diego team jumped into action to provide support the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego on July 12. In addition to food and beverages, the NEX gave vendor donated health and comfort items to the emergency responders free of charge. Vendor donated comfort care packages were also given to 300 displaced Sailors from the USS Bonhomme Richard. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) along with the local NEX San Diego team jumped into action to provide support the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego on July 12.



“As a Navy command, we are always here to support our Sailors and other military commands, especially during emergencies,” said Roland Santos, NEXCOM Western District Vice President. “Through the course of our retail business, we have contracts with a variety of businesses that are invaluable when supplies are needed in an emergency situation. We also have on-hand stock in our NEX locations and distribution centers that we can quickly mobilize to where it is needed.”



In coordination with the Naval Base San Diego leadership, NEX San Diego distributed eight pallets of water, five pallets of sports drinks and multiple pallets of ice as well as snacks to emergency responders on break at the base theater.



NEX San Diego, in coordination with Naval Base San Diego leadership, the base’s Galley and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, delivered three meals a day that were provided by NEX concession food vendors. In all, 4,450 meals and 1,400 cups of coffee were provided over the course of five days. NEX vending snacks were also given to emergency responders during their breaks. Those snacks continue to be provided to support Sailors as they work to clean and salvage the ship.



In addition to food and beverages, the NEX gave vendor donated health and comfort items such as baby wipes, deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes to the emergency responders free of charge. Vendor donated comfort care packages were also given to 300 displaced Sailors from the USS Bonhomme Richard.



“Our mission is to provide quality goods and service at a savings to our military members,” said Santos. “Supporting our Sailors with whatever they need, wherever they need it, is why we exist and is our top priority.”