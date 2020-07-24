U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Detroit welcomes new commander

DETROIT – Lt. Col. Scott Katalenich assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, today, Friday, July 24, in a Change of Command ceremony rich with symbolism and heritage.



Katalenich comes to Detroit after receiving a Doctor of Philosophy in Civil & Environmental Engineering – Atmosphere/Energy from Stanford University under the Army’s Advanced Civil Schooling Program. Katalenich’s photo and full biography are available on the Detroit District website at: www.lre.usace.army.mil.



As District Engineer, Katalenich, along with the district's more than 400 employees, oversees a more than $200 million program.The district is responsible for an area which includes all of Michigan and parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Indiana – with 3,200 miles of Great Lakes shoreline. Along with the New Lock at the Soo project, the district maintains 84 harbors and connecting channels on lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, St. Clair and part of Lake Erie. Much of this work is carried out through four area offices located in Detroit, Michigan, Duluth, Minnesota, Grand Haven, Michigan and Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.



Supporting the Great Lakes Navigation System, the Detroit District, established in 1841, investigates, plans, designs, constructs, operates and maintains congressionally authorized water resource projects related to navigation, flood control, hydropower production and recreation. The district also provides support to tribal nations, international organizations and other federal, state and local government agencies. As a steward of the environment, the Detroit District exercises regulatory authority over wetlands adjacent to navigable waterways and completes ecosystem restoration projects throughout the region.



In addition, Detroit District employees support Overseas Contingency Operations and are poised to provide emergency management and disaster response services in times of crisis.



Katalenich accepted command from Lt. Col. Greg Turner who served the district well for the last two years and will stay in the area to command the Great Lakes Recruiting Battalion.



