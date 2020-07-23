Great Lakes, Ill. (July 23, 2020)— Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes held a frocking ceremony for one staff member and two students who advanced to 1st class petty officer July 23.



The frocking ceremony, where Sailors receive the right to wear the uniform and assume the responsibilities of their next rank, is a Navy tradition that precedes actual advancement.



“Advancing deserving petty officers is one of my favorite jobs as a commanding officer,” said SWESC Commanding Officer Great Lakes Cmdr. Shawn Gibson. “These Sailors are not just delivering training; they are examples of professionalism to the students. They are ready to take on the extra responsibilities as 1st class petty officers.”



Advancing to 1st class petty officers were:

Gas Turbine System Technicians Mechanical 1st Class Phillip Benyamen

Engineman 1st Class Colton Boone

Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Nathaniel Calub

Machinist’s Mate 1st Class John Daniels

Gas Turbine Systems Technician Electrical 1st Class Adrianne Deleon

Gas Turbine System Technicians Mechanical 1st Class Anthony Garcia

Gas Turbine Systems Technician Electrical 1st Class Forrest Houseknecht

Gas Turbine System Technicians Mechanical 1st Class Kevin Larios

Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Curtis Nault

Electrician's Mate 1st Class Christopher Pasimiofield

Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Brian Thompson

Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Matthew Threadgill

Electrician's Mate 1st Class Zachary Tillman

Gas Turbine System Technicians Mechanical 1st Class Joshua Trough

Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Ronald Vergara

Gas Turbine System Technicians Mechanical 1st Class Derald Vogt

Engineman 1st Class Benjamin Wheaton

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 11:04 Story ID: 374541 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Frocked at SWESC Great Lakes Ceremony, by Brian Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.