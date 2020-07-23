Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Frocked at SWESC Great Lakes Ceremony

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Story by Brian Walsh 

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    Great Lakes, Ill. (July 23, 2020)— Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes held a frocking ceremony for one staff member and two students who advanced to 1st class petty officer July 23.

    The frocking ceremony, where Sailors receive the right to wear the uniform and assume the responsibilities of their next rank, is a Navy tradition that precedes actual advancement.

    “Advancing deserving petty officers is one of my favorite jobs as a commanding officer,” said SWESC Commanding Officer Great Lakes Cmdr. Shawn Gibson. “These Sailors are not just delivering training; they are examples of professionalism to the students. They are ready to take on the extra responsibilities as 1st class petty officers.”

    Advancing to 1st class petty officers were:
    Gas Turbine System Technicians Mechanical 1st Class Phillip Benyamen
    Engineman 1st Class Colton Boone
    Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Nathaniel Calub
    Machinist’s Mate 1st Class John Daniels
    Gas Turbine Systems Technician Electrical 1st Class Adrianne Deleon
    Gas Turbine System Technicians Mechanical 1st Class Anthony Garcia
    Gas Turbine Systems Technician Electrical 1st Class Forrest Houseknecht
    Gas Turbine System Technicians Mechanical 1st Class Kevin Larios
    Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Curtis Nault
    Electrician's Mate 1st Class Christopher Pasimiofield
    Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Brian Thompson
    Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Matthew Threadgill
    Electrician's Mate 1st Class Zachary Tillman
    Gas Turbine System Technicians Mechanical 1st Class Joshua Trough
    Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Ronald Vergara
    Gas Turbine System Technicians Mechanical 1st Class Derald Vogt
    Engineman 1st Class Benjamin Wheaton

