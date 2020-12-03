628th Security Forces Squadron Harbor Patrol Assists U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

NAVAL WEAPONS STATION, JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – The joint Navy and Air Force Harbor Patrol team from the 628th Security Forces Squadron escorted a team of two U.S. Army Corps of Engineers experts to inspect the condition of several worn and outdated warning signs that are posted throughout the Naval Weapons Station’s harbor perimeter, Thur. March 12, 2020.



Updating the warning signs will help keep vessels and other watercraft from entering restricted areas.



John Burghardt, the project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers knew that the condition of some of the signs were bad and had a project in mind to replace them.



“The purpose for today’s visit was to conduct a site assessment of the condition of the security perimeter signs on the waterfront that surround the weapons station side,” said Burghardt. “We wanted to get a feel for their condition.”



“We’re just trying to better understand our scope of work so we can go back and write our requirements,” said Molly Holt, a Civil Engineer on the team. “We got what we needed today.”



U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Jackie Lansing, Harbor Patrol Unit Team Lead, piloted the engineer team aboard the small patrol boat to help them conduct their assessment.



“Today I took them out for a site survey to show them the current condition of the signs so they could get a better understanding if this was going to be a repair job or a complete overhaul job,” Lansing said.



“Everything went well. They agree that the signs need to be completely redone,” said Lansing.



Burghardt expressed gratitude for Joint Base Charleston’s Navy and Air Force Harbor Patrol Team’s assistance.



“Security Forces was very helpful,” said Burghardt. “It’s easy for us to drive up to a building when we have a site visit, but having access to a boat was obviously critical for the waterfront site access.”



Though the patrol boats don’t typically escort engineers, they are on constant watch around the Naval Weapons Station’s harbor. They have a unique mission that forges a positive and direct working relationship between Navy and Air Force law enforcement personnel.



“At any given time, we have patrol boats on the water with at least one coxswain and a crewmember, who is also the gunner,” said U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Adam Meyers, Range Safety Officer and Coxswain. “It’s a nice place to be. Charleston is awesome, and Joint Base Charleston is awesome. This is my first time working with another branch of service. I’ve learned a lot from the Air Force.”



