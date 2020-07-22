Show me the money, virtually

Photo By Senior Airman Collette Brooks | Airman 1st Class Julissa Butler, 49th Comptroller Squadron financial management...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Collette Brooks | Airman 1st Class Julissa Butler, 49th Comptroller Squadron financial management technician, navigates the new Comptroller Services Portal system, July 15, 2020, at the 49th CPTS, on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. The new finance customer service program, CSP provides customers a safe and secure avenue to create online inquires, track in-progress inquiries from start to finish and offers a unified platform to search for finance related regulations and articles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Collette Brooks) see less | View Image Page

Holloman Air Force Base finance rolls out a new virtual finance processing system on July 27, here.



The new finance customer service program, Comptroller Services Portal, provides customers a safe and secure avenue to create online inquires, track in-progress inquiries from start to finish and offers a unified platform to search for finance related regulations and articles.



Holloman members can look forward to having items such as basic allowance for housing, hardship duty pay and clothing allowance taken care of through this new online program.



“The program was implemented to create a more accessible, faster, better and more accurate service to almost every Air Force member,” said Staff Sgt. John Demko, 49th Comptroller Squadron financial operations supervisor. “As long as members have access to the internet and a Common Access Card reader they now have the ability to input inquiries anywhere, anytime.”



Not only does this program provide flexibility and an unrestricted level of unlimited access, it also focuses on reducing wait times for customers while providing an easy and systematic approach to financial customer care.



“This is a promising program that will ideally provide customers a better option to consult, inquire, track, and self-research most of their financial concerns despite their location or work hours,” said Demko. “As far as the benefits, bases that are already using this platform are continually expressing how easy CSP is to use for both the customer and financial technician.”



Demko said the new system also aids in increasing the timeliness and accuracy for members pay questions to be processed, which lends to the most convenient aspect of CSP, the amount of time clients can save in regards to finance issues, comments or concerns.



“There is a frequently asked questions section where the member can easily find the answer to a simple general question,” said Airman 1st Class Julissa Butler, 49th CPTS financial management technician. “This feature saves the member an incredible amount of time because they won’t have to wait in line for something that could’ve been done in seconds.”



With Butler enjoying the time saved aspect of the program for members, she also enjoys the organization that both parties will be able to experience through this new virtual system.



“Personally, I look most forward to the organization of it all,” she said. “The program makes it much easier to keep track of documents and details of the member’s questions.”



While the program is focused on expanding to all members of the Air Force, Demko did note that the CSP system is currently only available to members that have ‘us.af.mil’ e-mail addresses.



“Our customers at the hospital, geographically separated units and on the mail.mil accounts will not be able to use this service,” he mentioned. “These members will still utilize the Holloman finance organizational email, customer service phone and customer service lobby to seek assistance.”



You can access the CAC-enabled CSP here: USAF.DPS.MIL/TEAMS/saffmCSP/portal



For more information on the CSP system please contact the Holloman finance office at 49CTPSFSO@us.af.mil.