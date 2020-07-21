Army & Air Force Exchange Service Nears 50,000 Veteran and Military Spouse Hires

Courtesy Photo | Eglin Air Force Base Exchange warehouse worker Harley Fox is the Exchange’s 45,000th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Eglin Air Force Base Exchange warehouse worker Harley Fox is the Exchange’s 45,000th military spouse/Veteran hire since 2013. A major employer of Veterans and spouses, the Exchange aims to hire 50,000 by the end of 2020. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is closing in on its goal of hiring 50,000 Veterans and military spouses by the end of 2020.



The Department of Defense’s largest retailer, which is celebrating 125 years of serving Warfighters and their families, has hired more than 45,000 Veterans and spouses since 2013 and reaffirmed its goal to hire 50,000 by the end of 2020.



“Hiring Veterans and spouses is a Quality-of-Life force multiplier—they understand military shoppers better than anyone,” said Director/CEO Tom Shull. “Consistent with the Exchange’s ‘Family Serving Family’ values, 44% of our U.S. workforce is now composed of Veterans, military spouses and dependents.”



The Exchange operates more than 4,000 facilities on Army and Air Force installations worldwide, including retail stores, restaurants and gas stations. Overall, 85% of Exchange associates are connected to the military.



Eglin Air Force Base Exchange warehouse worker Harley Fox, the Exchange’s 45,000th military spouse/Veteran hire, said she is honored to bring the insight of a military spouse to the Exchange.



“If I can connect with the Warfighters and families that walk through our doors every day, I’m able to serve them better,” she said. “That’s what family serving family is all about.”



The Exchange has been named a Military Friendly® Employer Viqtory Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs magazine, eight years in a row. It has also been named a U.S. Veterans Magazine Best of Best employer for seven consecutive years and is an eight-time recipient of Viqtory’s Military Friendly® Spouse Employer distinction.



For more information on working for the Exchange, including worldwide job opportunities, Veterans and military spouses can visit at ApplyMyExchange.com.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



