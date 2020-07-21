Pet registration at VTF mandatory

Photo By Ashley L. Keasler | U.S. Army Captain Kathleen Stewart, Officer-in-Charge(OIC) of U.S. Army Garrison(USAG)...... read more read more Photo By Ashley L. Keasler | U.S. Army Captain Kathleen Stewart, Officer-in-Charge(OIC) of U.S. Army Garrison(USAG) Wiesbaden Veterinary Treatment Center(VTF), wraps a pet's leg before taking X-rays on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany on 14 November 2018. USAG Wiesbaden's VTF helps to maintain Soldier readiness in ways such as prepping families and their pets for Permanent Change of Station(PCS) moves, and ensuring that health standards are met in food items throughout the Post Exchange, Commissary, and dining facility.(US Army photo by Ashley L. Keasler) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany -- Anyone who’s brought a pet overseas has already jumped through several hoops — making sure they’re microchipped and vaccinated, obtaining a health certificate and complying with airline regulations. But once here, there are still some things pet owners must take care of and some laws to be aware of.



Pet owners living on post or off must register their pets at the Veterinary Treatment Facility on Clay Kaserne within two weeks of arriving in Germany, said Capt. Kathleen Stewart, DVM, officer in charge at the VTF. The good news is, it’s free to register pets with the garrison, and it only needs to be done once at the duty station where the pet resides.



“To register a pet, the owner needs to bring all vaccination records to the VTF and fill out a registration form in person,” Stewart said. “An appointment is not necessary to complete registration, and the animal is not required to be present.”



Pets must have been vaccinated for rabies at least 21 days before arriving in the EU, she said. A pet purchased outside of Germany in the EU will need a pet passport with current rabies vaccine and microchip information. Airlines may have additional requirements.



“Ultimately, it is the responsibility of the pet’s owner to ensure it meets all requirements for entering Germany or the country the owner may be traveling to,” she said.



The VTF is open to all DoD ID card holders, however, services are limited at this time. Personal pets are secondary to the military working dog mission. The VTF can administer vaccines and health certificates, and see patients for minor sick call appointments, but is not doing surgeries or boarding.



When registering a pet, the VTF provides an in-briefing for pet owners, which includes information on off-post veterinarians, boarding, grooming, obedience training and other services.



The clinic is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon, and from 1-4 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon. It is closed the last Friday of every month and on federal holidays. Call 06371-9464-1544 or DSN 590-1544 to make an appointment.