Weapons, CCAT Look Ahead With Elevator Preservation

Story by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anton G. Wendler



NORFOLK, Va. – Many departments and teams aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) have assisted in the ship’s pre- Refueling Complex Overhaul (RCOH) progress.

The weapons department corrosion team and Corrosion Control Assistance Team (CCAT) worked together to complete the preservation of lower stage weapons elevator (LSWE) 3, June 22.

“The strength in numbers made this task much more efficient,” said Lt. Bryan Silva, a division officer for the ship’s weapons department. “The goal was to safely preserve the elevator pit and set a new standard for carrier elevator preservation and maintenance.”

With instruction and guidance from CCAT, the weapons department utilized multiple techniques in order to execute a successful preservation of LSWE-3.

“The weapons department conducted removal of rust and damaged coatings using needle guns, deck grinders and abrasive pads as well as applied all coats of paint,” said Silva. “CCAT provided training, oversight, and guidance at each step and ensured that all personnel understood the process to achieve first time quality.”

The corrosion prevention on LSWE-3 will allow weapons department to approach all other weapons elevators with the training and experience provided by this first evolution. Preserving the elevator now will allow it to be used during the RCOH process and ensure that the John C. Stennis gets back into the fight, on budget and on schedule.

“All weapons elevators are important in regards to their functionality, accessibility and usage throughout the ship,” said Lt. Cmdr. Lawrence Schaffer, the ship’s ordnance handling officer. “LSWE-3 was the first elevator pit where the training and understanding the scope of corrosion prevention started for our team. Completing LSWE-3 pit corrosion prevention saves time and critical man hours that could impact RCOH timelines and delivery schedules.”

The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew.

For more news on John C. Stennis, visit https://www.public.stennis.navy.mil/airfor/cvn74/pages/index.aspx or follow along on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stennis74.

