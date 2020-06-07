CFAS Gives Back

SASEBO, Japan (July 7, 2020) Wherever Sailors go, trash unfortunately seems to follow. Japan’s robust recycling system and its emphasis on being responsible for your personal trash can sometimes result in trash being discarded improperly, particularly by Americans, who are often used to the ubiquitous nature of trash receptacles back home.



Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo area Sailors recommenced area beautification activities on July 2, 2020 following changes to the U.S. Forces Japan Health Protection Condition level and Sasebo Public Health Order in Sasebo, Japan.



Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. Brad Stallings announced revisions to the Public Health Order on June 18, 2020, allowing for liberty within the Nagasaki prefecture, and July 1, 2020, allowing for liberty throughout the island of Kyushu. Both revisions lifted restrictions on liberty and permitted activities beyond only essential stops within the Sasebo area. Some CFAS area personnel have taken the opportunity to use their restored freedoms to repay their local communities.



“We live in a great country, here in Japan, and we want to strive to be good neighbors to the Japanese people,” said Lt. Michael Lanz, CFAS deputy chaplain. “The Japanese people have been very kind and very cordial with their great culture, and we just want to give back to the community and be helpful wherever we can.”



Lanz and a team of 20 CFAS area Sailors went to Shirahama Beach, the closest beach to CFAS, to pick up trash and remove general debris washed up on shore. Sailors, donnning their Physical Training Uniforms and masks, filled trash bags and hauled other large items to include a car tire and large metal objects from local fishing boats.



“I look forward to giving back to the community,” said Aviation Boatswains Mate (Fuel) 2nd Class Cynthol Fuata, assigned to Commander, Naval Beach Unit 7. “Japan is so beautiful, and I like to show that Americans can build their relationship with the host nation.”



Closer to CFAS, a team of 10 Sailors conducted a cleanup of their own immediately outside the CFAS fence line. As part of Sailor 360, Culinary Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Gregoire, assigned to CFAS, and his team removed trash and vegetation from the sidewalk leading from the base to the greater Sasebo area. The team used various garden tools and leaf blowers to dig weeds from the cracks and cut overgrown grass as part of their own efforts in area beautification.



“It’s really exciting to get back out and give back,” said Lanz. “It’s good to get out with the beautiful weather and do some good things.”

CFAS enables 13 forward-deployed naval forces and 26 tenant commands across 11 geographic locations, supporting a community of 7,000 Sailors, civilians, and family members.



