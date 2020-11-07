Cal Guard’s 1-18th Cav continues to build on their amphibious skills

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Soldier of the California National Guard’s 1st Squadron, 18th Cavalry Regiment,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Soldier of the California National Guard’s 1st Squadron, 18th Cavalry Regiment, Charlie Troop, stands watch while the rest of his team brings in their Zodiac boat at White Beach on Camp Pendleton, July 11, 2020. The Soldier was acting as a scout swimmer and had just finished checking the route to shore. Charlie Troop continues to train for amphibious operations adding air insertion to their reconnaissance skill set on July 11, 2020 at White Beach on Camp Pendleton. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Soldiers of the California National Guard’s 1st Squadron, 18th Cavalry Regiment, Charlie Troop, continue to train for amphibious operations adding air insertion to their reconnaissance skill set on July 11 at White Beach on Camp Pendleton.



Charlie Troop is a scout element designated to conduct reconnaissance for the 1-18th CAV. Part of that mission is being able to quickly and efficiently reach an objective no matter the terrain.



Spc. Ryan Orey, a 1-18th CAV Soldier, said about the exercise, “Our primary mission to be able to land on a beach, put out a recon unit, gather information for the rest of the command and pass that information up.”



The morning of July 10, Soldiers began by paddling Zodiac boats out into the water, familiarizing themselves with the boats and then coming back to shore. Late afternoon the next day, they were breaking the surf, spending more time in deeper water, sending scout swimmers ahead to clear routes, coming to shore and simulating the start of a recon mission.



“I thought they did great,” said Orey. “It was a night and day difference from starting yesterday morning to today. I can really see the confidence being built and the cohesion in the unit.”



July drill was also the first time that Charlie Troop has been able to practice with new motors for the Zodiacs.



“Motors add a completely different dynamic. Not having to paddle through the surf is going to help you get out there, get back in, do all those things a little more efficiently,” said Orey. “At the end of the day, it is about being able to utilize your equipment and conduct the mission properly.”



Soldiers not only added motors to the mission for the first time but also took their first steps to adding an aviation element to their amphibious operations skill set.



They trained on safely entering and exiting a Blackhawk UH-60 helicopter while the rotary blades were spinning and got a taste of the capabilities of the aircraft. One team exited the helicopter on top of Radio Tower Hill on Camp Pendleton and simulated a recon mission.



Sgt. Jordan Parker, a 1-18th CAV squad leader, said about this type of training, “It increases our capabilities as a scout element in both water and air. It multiplies everything that we can do as an element.”



While the aviation operation was relatively simple this time. The ultimate goal is to combine it with the amphibious insertion.



Parker said that the perfect dream scenario would be for the Blackhawks to take them out over the water and hover allowing the Soldiers to unload the boats into the water from there and paddle to the shore.



Charlie Troop plans to continue to build on the amphibious operation training learned over the last few months. Cpl. Derek Baray, a 1-18th CAV Soldier, said that there was plenty of room to expand the new skill set.



“The next phase is to start putting those fundamentals towards a larger mission, making those missions more complex,” said Baray. “It was impressive to see the progress that we made and the Soldiers buying into the work and not just fun but working towards a common goal.”