Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Veterans Memorial Plaza

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Veterans Memorial Plaza is shown June 25, 2020, at the Commemorative Area at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Veterans Memorial Plaza is shown June 25, 2020, at the Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 900 block of the installation, the Commemorative Area, and the 11-acre area surrounding it are at the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts. Veterans Memorial Plaza is a tribute to all of the men and women who have served the nation during each era of Fort McCoy’s history. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Veterans Memorial Plaza is shown June 25, 2020, at the Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The 900 block of the installation, the Commemorative Area, and the 11-acre area surrounding it are at the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts.



Veterans Memorial Plaza is a tribute to all of the men and women who have served the nation during each era of Fort McCoy’s history.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”