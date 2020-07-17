Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Equipment Park

    Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area

    A scene of Equipment Park is shown June 25, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Scenes of Equipment Park are shown June 25, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation.

    The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers.

    The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story.

    These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Wisconsin
    military history
    history
    spring
    Fort McCoy
    Army history
    Commemorative Area
    Equipment Park
    historical areas

