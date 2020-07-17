Vanguard “America’s pioneers in cyberspace” changes command

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Col. Matthew J. Lennox, commander, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), hosted a virtual change of command ceremony in which Lt. Col. Nadine K. Nally relinquished her command of the 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) “Vanguard” to Lt. Col. Michael L. Arner on July 16.



The lineage of the organization dates back to June 2000 when Bravo, 742nd MI Battalion was established to sustain the growing need for an Army computer network operations force. In 2009, the organization was designated as the 744th MI Battalion (Army Network Warfare Battalion), and was subsequently re-designated as the 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) and re-organized under the 780th MI Brigade on October 1, 2011. The Vanguards are the oldest battalion in the brigade and first offensive cyberspace operations battalion in the U.S. Army.



While the COVID-19 pandemic precluded a formal change of command ceremony, in his remarks, Lennox highlighted Nally’s accomplishments over the past two years. These highlights included the success of the battalion’s cyber teams and the Cyber Solutions Development Detachment in support of the Cyber National Mission Force and Army Cyber Command, as well as her command of an operationally-active Joint Interagency Task Force which executed more than 150 operations against malicious cyberspace actors.



“Vanguard has proven itself time and time again to be America’s pioneers in cyberspace,” said Lennox. “Their drive to innovate and accomplish our Nation’s most difficult missions has resulted in a well-deserved reputation for competence and excellence. This reputation has only grown under the leadership of Nadine Nally.”



In her remarks, Nally quoted Alan Turning who said “Those who can imagine anything, can create the impossible.”



Nally thanked and recognized the Vanguard Soldiers and Army Civilians for building an organic capability to build their own cyber tools at “the speed of need without outsourcing to expensive and less capable vendors,” for transforming a cyber company into a “relevant, expeditionary force,” and for operationalizing the battalion.



“Two years ago, we were not an operational Battalion. A year into this command, I was given a unique opportunity to operationalize the Battalion,” said Nally. “Today – we are a completely operationalized and an integrated Task Force aligned to one of the Cyber National Mission Force’s nation-state adversaries.”



She also recognized their accomplishments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We stuck together, shifted mission command TTPs (tactics, techniques, and procedures), and persevered,” said Nally “As a result, we imposed costs and made progress when others could not, when other organizations were utterly paralyzed by the response.”



She went to say, “There is something special about men and women willing to give everything in support of a common cause. Our mission unifies us. It allows our brotherhood to transcend race, gender, religion and all those things in society that seek to divide us. Over the past two years, I have had the opportunity to serve with some extraordinary individuals.”



Lennox also welcomed the new commander of the 781st MI Battalion, Lt. Col. Arner and his Family.



“Mike Arner has been with the brigade for years and is well known for his exceptional leadership and ability to execute the missions,” said Lennox. “Mike’s reputation precedes him and he will continue to build upon the Vanguard reputation.”



Arner had these comments for the Vanguard Soldiers and Civilians.



“I have spent the last 6 and a half years in the Brigade and have had the opportunity to serve with many of you over the years. For those I know – I look forward to serving with you again. For those who I don’t know yet – I look forward to getting to know you and serving with you,” said Arner. “I am excited to join the Vanguard team.”



“When Others Cannot!” “Vanguard 6 is on the Net”



To watch the full video of the virtual change of command ceremony visit the 780th MI Brigade Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/780MIBDE/.

