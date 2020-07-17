CSS-15 Emergency Planner Awarded Civilian of the Year

Mr. Chris Nadeau, a member of the Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 team, was recognized as the Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Senior Field Civilian of the Year in an awards ceremony held at Konetzni Hall, July 17.



Nadeau, the Deputy Director of Emergency Planning at CSS-15, led the development, coordination, and execution of several emergency planning exercises throughout Guam and the United States.



“It’s an honor to receive this award,” said Nadeau, a native of Norfolk, Virginia. “It came as a complete surprise to me. The team we have at CSS-15, both in the emergency planning staff and the Sailors, make it enjoyable for me to work here.”



Nadeau’s efforts in emergency planning contributed to the continued relationship between the Navy and the Government of Guam through successful outreach events. He coordinated the first ever classified brief on the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program with a tour of a submarine reactor compartment for a territorial Governor.



“Chris is an integral part of our squadron team,” said Capt. Tim Poe, commodore of Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. “His work in emergency planning has ensured that our squadron is prepared, trained, and capable of responding to real world events.”



Nadeau received the Civilian Service Achievement Medal.



CSS-15 is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam in Piti, Guam, and consists of four Los Angeles-class fast attack submarines. The squadron staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to these commands. Also based out of Naval Base Guam are submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.



Date Taken: 07.17.2020 Date Posted: 07.16.2020