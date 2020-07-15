First Ship from the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group Returns from Deployment

NORFOLK, VA - The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 26th Marine

Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are returning from deployment this month, marking the end of a

seven-month deployment to the U.S. 2nd, 5th and 6th Fleet.



The first of the ARG ships, the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill

(LSD 51) returned to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on July

15.



“I am tremendously proud of what the Sailors and Marines of the Bataan Amphibious Ready

Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit accomplished during this deployment. Our team

worked tirelessly to remain fully mission ready during the unprecedented challenge of a global

pandemic,” said Capt. Lance Lesher, who served as commander of Amphibious Squadron

(PHIBRON) 8 through its pre-deployment workup cycle and deployment until conducting a

change of command at sea, July 12.



The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and San Antonio-class

amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) are expected to return to Naval Station

Norfolk, Virginia and Naval Station Mayport, Florida, respectively, in the coming days.

The MEU departed the ARG ships and returned to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina over the weekend.



“As a ‘certain force in an uncertain world’ the 26th MEU was flexible, resilient, and adaptable

while forward deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet and 6th Fleet areas of operation,” said Col. Trevor

Hall, commanding officer of the 26th MEU. “This deployment presented unique challenges, but

the Navy-Marine Corps team prevailed and incessantly provided our fleet commanders with a

responsive, sea-based Marine Air-Ground Task Force – even during the global novel coronavirus

pandemic.”



The ARG ships and MEU departed for deployment from their respective home bases in

December and remained at sea for more than 150 consecutive days before returning home.



“The crews onboard USS Bataan, USS New York and USS Oak Hill should feel great

satisfaction and fulfillment knowing that, during this deployment, they played a crucial role as

part of a premier crisis response team across the U.S. 2nd Fleet, 5th Fleet and 6th Fleet,” said

Lesher. “The daily actions of our Sailors and Marines over the past seven months have made a

positive impact on the world, and I’m pleased they will now be reunited with their friends,

families and loved ones.”



Lesher turned over command of PHIBRON 8 to Capt. Jason Rimmer during a change-of-command

ceremony at sea onboard Bataan in the Atlantic Ocean.



“It has been inspiring to get to know the Sailors and Marines of the ARG/MEU team in recent

days and I am incredibly impressed by what this group of hardworking men and women has been

able to accomplish on this challenging deployment,” said Rimmer. “Our families, friends and

loved ones at home should be proud not only of the Sailors and Marines who deployed, but of

their own service as well,” he continued. “Their love, support and watch over the homefront over

the course of the last seven months has given our ARG/MEU team the strength and confidence it

has needed to stay focused and ready to carry out any mission our nation has asked of it.”



While in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, the Bataan ARG and 26th MEU remained healthy

and fully mission ready while working with regional partners. The Blue-Green team worked with

partners from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to coordinate multiple complex training evolutions

on the uninhabited Karan and Kurayn islands in the Arabian Gulf, as well as with partners from

the United Arab Emirates to hold training in an isolated location within that country.



While in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, the ARG-MEU increased interoperability with

regional allies and partners by conducting maneuvering operations and at-sea exercises with

navy and coast guard ships from Bulgaria, Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania and Turkey in the Black

Sea. The crew additionally worked with allied ships from France and Italy during their time in

the Mediterranean Sea.



U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venoms and AH-1W Super Cobras assigned to the 26th MEU

additionally participated in a live-fire training exercise in Bize, Albania.



The Sailors and Marines of the ARG-MEU also strengthened international partnerships by

hosting the head of the Royal Jordanian Navy and deputy commander of Kuwait Naval Forces

aboard Bataan in separate visits that reinforced shared goals and fostered personal relationships.



Throughout the deployment, the BAT ARG/MEU strictly adhered to the CDC, Department of

Defense and host nations coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines to mitigate contracting and

spreading the virus and to maintain the health and readiness of the crew.



There are more than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the units of the ARG-MEU, nearly

2,500 of which were aboard the Bataan.



Also embarked on the ships of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group were the staff of

Amphibious Squadron 8 and personnel from Tactical Air Control Squadron 22, Fleet Surgical

Team 4, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28, Naval Beach Group 2, Assault Craft Unit 4 and

Assault Craft Unit 2.



ARG-MEUs operate continuously across the globe and provide the geographic combatant

commanders with a forward-deployed, flexible and responsive sea-based Marine Air Ground

Task Force. The blue-green team is fully capable of conducting operations across a full spectrum

of conventional, unconventional and hybrid warfare.

