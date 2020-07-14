Keesler Medical Center has been assisting the U.S. Navy in testing and housing Sailors from the USS Tripoli in Keesler’s quarantine and isolation facility for COVID-19, June 30 – July 18.

Keesler Medical Center hosts the Defense Department’s only genetics lab and plays a critical role in analysis and testing for COVID. Testing the Sailors aids the USS Tripoli, the Navy’s newest amphibious assault ship, in getting underway to support humanitarian and other contingency missions.

“The support helps our readiness by providing temporary housing for USS Tripoli Sailors during our required restriction of movement period in order to maintain proper social distancing,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Elizabeth Feaster, USS Tripoli Pre-commissioning Unit public affairs officer.

Keesler’s Q&I facility provides food and care for 100 USS Tripoli Sailors in addition to testing over 900 Sailors as a part of the joint and total force effort across Navy and Air Force active duty and guard installations along the Gulf Coast.

“If housing and caring for 100 sailors for 18 days is what it takes to ensure the Navy’s newest vessel can leave and do what it is made for, it is simply an honor do so,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Gage, Komfort Cove flight chief. “I believe it is important for all Airmen to not lose focus of the fact that we are all part of something greater, no matter what we are being asked to do.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 16:46 Story ID: 373896 Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler aids USS Tripoli in COVID-19, by A1C Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.