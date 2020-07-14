Marines Donate Plasma at NMCSD in Fight Against COVID-19

SAN DIEGO – Marines assigned to Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) donated plasma at Naval Medical Center San Diego’s (NMCSD) Blood Donor Center (BDC) July 14.

The Department of Defense launched a campaign May 28 to collect 8,000 units of plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in support of the development of an effective treatment against the disease.

“The hope is that these Marines who have tested positive and recovered from COVID-19 will have developed antibodies,” said Ellyn Alcantara, a clinical nurse assigned to NMCSD’s BDC. “These antibodies could lead to developments in a treatment for COVID-19.”

All of the Marines volunteered to donate their plasma with the hope that their antibodies will help others.

“It makes me feel good to be a part of the solution to this pandemic,” said Marine Pfc. Xavier Flores, a recent MCRD graduate and donor.

Upon arriving at NMCSD’s BDC, the Marines were given a medical health screening to determine their donor eligibility. Once they were cleared to donate plasma, a complete blood count and hematocrit test were performed to ensure the proportion of red blood cells (RBCs) in the body were optimal for donation and would have no adverse effects on the donor.

“A transfusion transmissible infection test will be performed on all donors as a part of their screening process,” said Lt. Therica Reynolds, NMCSD’s BDC office in charge. “We’re trying to maximize our plasma collection and do our part for patient care.”

Reynolds said apheresis, the plasma donation process, takes approximately one hour from the beginning of the screening process to the end of the collection. Convalescent COVID-19 plasma (CCP) from recovered COVID-19-positive patients has been used at NMCSD to help symptomatic patients recover.

“A qualified donor is eligible to donate every 28 days, and one person can potentially donate four doses, or bags, of CCP per visit,” said Reynolds. “We highly encourage potential donors to make an appointment for one of our five apheresis machines. Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and has recovered is encouraged to come into our BDC and get screened to donate.”

Lives can be saved by donating blood, plasma, RBCs and platelets. Visit NMCSD’s Armed Services Blood Program BDC to donate.



NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.



Visit navy.mil/local/sd/ or facebook.com/NMCSD for more information.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 16:46 Story ID: 373892 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines Donate Plasma at NMCSD in Fight Against COVID-19, by PO3 Jacob L Greenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.