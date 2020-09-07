ROK Medical Officers Integrate into 65th Medical Brigade

Photo By William Wight | The 65th Medical Brigade commander, Col. Dave Zimmerman, presided over the 130th cycle...... read more read more Photo By William Wight | The 65th Medical Brigade commander, Col. Dave Zimmerman, presided over the 130th cycle graduation of the Integrated Service of Republic of Korea Military Health Care Personnel Program July 9, 2020 at the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital cafeteria on Humphreys. Col. Soonyoung Lee, ROK Armed Forces Medical Command Department of Preventive Medicine Chief, was the honored guest speaker. see less | View Image Page

The 65th Medical Brigade commander, Col. Dave Zimmerman, presided over the 130th cycle graduation of the Integrated Service of Republic of Korea Military Health Care Personnel Program July 9, 2020 at the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital cafeteria on Humphreys.



During his opening remarks, Zimmerman highlighted the interoperability, professionalism and cultural understanding of the ROK/U.S. medical alliance.



"As we sustain our future and continue to provide health care professionals in organizations and medical units, providing health service support, medical mission command and force health protection to our forces in Korea, it is programs such as this that keep our medical alliance strong and ready," Zimmerman said.



The ISRMHCPP was established in 1955 to facilitate wartime coordination between the U.S. and ROK military health care support system in the event of hostilities.



ROK Army officers work with their U.S. counterparts for six months, sharing expertise and increasing cultural understanding while gaining an appreciation of the U.S. military and its' health care system. More than 500 students, including veterinarians, physicians, dentists, nurses and medical corps officers have graduated from this mutually beneficial program and gone on to serve distinguished careers in both the military and civilian sectors in the Republic of Korea.



Zimmerman’s remarks echoed the continued success of the program. "This graduating class is particularly special, having served alongside our staff and medical providers during the ongoing Covid-19 response, at a time when many combined training events were cancelled or delayed throughout the peninsula. There steadfast partnership and dedication to our combined mission was essential to the continued success of the Pacific Medics.”



Col. Soonyoung Lee, ROK Armed Forces Medical Command Department of Preventive Medicine Chief, was the honored guest speaker who spoke highly of the graduates.



"This class has proven to be more successful than any other, as attributed by their service in a variety of fields throughout the 65th Medical Brigade, resulting in increased contributions toward a stronger armed forces medical command," said Lee. “For the past six decades, this program’s graduates have contributed to improvements of our combined medical capabilities. The alliance between ROK and U.S. military medicine will expand beyond borders of operations, education, research and academics and I am sure these graduation will play a key role in the process.”



For over 65 plus years this program has stood as a testament to the talents of our Soldiers, both Korean and American, and serves as a sterling symbol of the vigorous ROK/U.S. alliance. The Brigade is proud to associate with them and will always recognize them as colleagues and friends. Their charge upon reassignment back to the ROK forces is to share the lessons learned with their colleagues in the ROK Armed Forces Medical System.



The 130th cycle graduation ceremony graduates and where they worked were:



Capt. Ah Rang Kim with 65th Medical Brigade S3 Operations; Capt. Ju Ryeong Nam with the office of Quality Management; Capt. Min Jeong Yoo with the Patient Centered Medical Home; Capt. Hee Su Oh with 65th Medical Brigade S4 Logistics; Capt. Min Ji Lee with the office of Occupational Health; Capt. Seon Ae Jang with the Patient Centered Medical Home and Capt. Jin Yi Kim with the Clinical Education Division.