385th MP BN welcomes new commander, honors departing commander

The 385th Military Police Battalion welcomed Lt. Col. Craig A. Giancaterino during the unit’s change of command ceremony July 10, 2020 at Fort Stewart, Georgia.



The ceremony was held at Marne Gardens on a sunny morning with Giancaterino's wife Meghan and their two sons, Donald James and Trenton, in attendance, as well as representatives from the battalion’s seven companies.



Lieutenant Col. Martin D. Schmidt, outgoing commander of the 385th, served the battalion for a little more than two years.



“Like any outgoing battalion commander, I have mixed emotions,” said Schmidt. “It’s exciting to be moving on to the next adventure, but it’s also a little sad to be leaving the organization.”



Soldiers with the battalion expressed how bittersweet it is to be bidding farewell to Schmidt, while welcoming Lt. Col. Giancaterino as their new commander.



“Colonel Schmidt is going to be a hard act to follow,” said Sgt. 1st Class Brett Patterson,a rear detachment sergeant assigned to the 549th Military Police Company. “I’ve never seen a battalion commander care so much about Families and Soldiers.”



Patterson said, although he will miss Lt. Col. Schmidt, he is excited to welcome the new commander and is looking forward to implementing some of his good ideas.



Captain Nicholas B. Huether, commander of the 139th Military Police Company, said, “He’s been exceptional in leading us, teaching us, mentoring us and moving this battalion forward with a vast amount of mission sets over a very short time period.”



Lieutenant Col. Giancaterino expressed his enthusiasm for taking on the responsibility as the new commander of the 385th.



“I get to come back to a tactical battalion and support 3rd Infantry Division and the community as directorate of emergency services,” Giancaterino said.



Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Palazzo, the 385th’s command sergeant major, who is also new to the battalion, expressed his excitement about Giancanterino taking command and the days ahead.



“I’ve had a chance to get to know him, and we’ve talked about his vision and my efforts in accomplishing that mission, so we have a pretty good working relationship stepping into this transition,” said Palazzo. “We have a good team moving forward, and change is good.”



Giancanterino said he is bringing the professionalism and attention to detail from his previous duty station and incorporating it into the 385th.



“Ready teams and prepared leaders is my vision,” said Giancanterino. “I want to make sure we are doing excellence by habit and not by circumstance.”