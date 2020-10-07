UASACE’s Southwestern Division encourages safety first while enjoying open recreation facilities this summer

Photo By Edward Rivera | You must make sure that each life jacket fits its wearer properly. It must fit snugly,...... read more read more Photo By Edward Rivera | You must make sure that each life jacket fits its wearer properly. It must fit snugly, yet comfortable. After putting it on, pull up on the shoulders to ensure it doesn’t slip above your chin or ears. #USACEeducates @PleaseWearIt see less | View Image Page

With the summer season is in full swing, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Southwestern Division reminds everyone that many Corps recreation areas are open, but before venturing out, visitors should check with the local lake office before heading out for local conditions.



To check on the status of recreation areas go to: https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/status.cfm. Visitors are encouraged to check out Fort Worth, Galveston, Little Rock and Tulsa District webpages for the latest information.



Arkansas: https://www.swl.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Campground-Closure-Detail/

Kansas: https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Park-and-Campground-Closures/

Missouri: https://www.swl.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Campground-Closure-Detail/

Oklahoma: https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Park-and-Campground-Closures/

Texas: https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/lake/lakefacilities.htm

While visiting USACE recreation areas, visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and other COVID-19 safety precautions required and recommended by local, state and federal authorities, to include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC guidance on visiting parks and recreation facilities can be found online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/visitors.html.



Wear your life jacket because it buys you time to be rescued. It only takes an adult an average of 60 seconds to drown and on average it takes 10 minutes for a strong swimmer to put on a life jacket after entering the water. More than half of all drowning deaths at Corps of Engineers parks are swimming related. Wear a life jacket, learn to swim well and never swim alone or under the influence of alcohol are easy steps you can take to help to ensure you return home safely. If you will not wear it for yourself then wear it for those who love you. Great information on life jackets can be found at www.pfdma.org/.



Wearing a life jacket drastically increases your chances of survival, so when swimming or wading at a USACE lake please wear a life a jacket and don't ask others to do anything that might make them exceed their swimming ability and drown. For more information on water safety go to: https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Recreation/Water-Safety/.



As the temperatures rise remember when enjoying the great outdoors to protect yourself and others against the sun’s ultraviolet rays. Broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher is important, but it shouldn’t be your only defense against the sun. For the best protection, use shade, clothing, a hat with a wide brim, and sunglasses, as well as sunscreen. For more important information regarding sun safety visit www.cdc.gov/cancer/skin/basic_info/sun-safety-tips-families.htm



The Southwestern Division is the second largest provider of recreational opportunities in the Army Corps of Engineers. Lake-specific recreation information can be found at the Fort Worth District webpage and www.swf.usace.army.mil; the Galveston District webpage at www.swg.usace.army.mil; the Little Rock District webpage at www.swl.usace.army.mil and the Tulsa District webpage at www.swt.usace.army.mil. A complete list of USACE recreation areas with contact information is available at www.CorpsLakes.us. One may also visit www.recreation.gov to determine the status of campgrounds that are on the reservation system. For the latest news, follow the Southwestern Division on Twitter @USACE_SWD.



For more water safety information visit www.PleaseWearIt.com and follow Please Wear It on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Remember, “Life Jackets Worn…Nobody Mourns.”