Photo Essay: Battalion training at Fort McCoy

Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 310th Brigade Engineer Battalion of the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade held specialized training July 3, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.
Battalion Soldiers completed several types of training in early July in preparation to support upcoming transient-troop training at the installation.
The 181st is a tenant unit at Fort McCoy.
Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 12:05
|Story ID:
|373709
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
