Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: Battalion training at Fort McCoy

    Battalion training at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Soldier with the 1st Battalion, 310th Brigade Engineer Battalion of the 181st...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 310th Brigade Engineer Battalion of the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade held specialized training July 3, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Battalion Soldiers completed several types of training in early July in preparation to support upcoming transient-troop training at the installation.

    The 181st is a tenant unit at Fort McCoy.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 12:05
    Story ID: 373709
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Battalion training at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    1-310
    18st Multi-Functional Training Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT