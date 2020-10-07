Photo Essay: Battalion training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Soldier with the 1st Battalion, 310th Brigade Engineer Battalion of the 181st...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Soldier with the 1st Battalion, 310th Brigade Engineer Battalion of the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade participates in a training scenario on July 3, 2020, at a training area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Battalion Soldiers completed several types of training in early July in preparation to support upcoming transient-troop training at the installation. The 181st is a tenant unit at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by 1st Battalion, 310th Brigade Engineer Battalion.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 310th Brigade Engineer Battalion of the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade held specialized training July 3, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Battalion Soldiers completed several types of training in early July in preparation to support upcoming transient-troop training at the installation.



The 181st is a tenant unit at Fort McCoy.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



