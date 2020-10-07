Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The first officer to receive Pa. funeral honors ribbon

    28th ECAB officer first ever to receive funeral honors ribbon

    Photo By Capt. Travis Mueller | U.S. Army 1st Lt. Craig Robbins, UH-60 Black Hawk medevac pilot with Charlie Company,...... read more read more

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Story by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    Though it is a great privilege for him to render funeral honors for deceased veterans, 1st Lt. Craig Robbins keeps in mind the pain families feel after they have lost a loved one.

    Robbins is a UH-60 Black Hawk medevac pilot with Charlie Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade and is currently deployed with the brigade.

    Having served on 225 military funerals, he is also the first commissioned officer to ever receive the Pennsylvania Military Funeral Honors Ribbon.

    “To be the first came as a surprise for me. It is such a great program to be a part of and I would encourage any Soldier or officer to participate,” said Robbins. “Every funeral I did gave me a different perspective on life and why we all signed up to join the military.”

    After coming home from flight school a fellow Soldier recommended that he try out for the military funeral honors program at Fort Indiantown Gap. He then underwent two weeks of training with MFH-certified trainers and passed.

    Now, as a detail leader, Robbins is in charge of making sure ceremonies run smoothly and in accordance with Pennsylvania’s MFH regulations. His appreciation for the significance and meaning of those ceremonies stems from the fact that he has attended a few military funerals growing up.

    On top of his MFH duties and his duties as a pilot, he is also an engineering technician at Picatinny Arsenal and also enjoys spending time outdoors with his young family.

    He describes his duties in the MFH program, serving deceased veterans and their families, as an absolute honor and privilege.

    “I would recommend anyone in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard to apply to the MFH program and try out. It is a great opportunity and great for enlisted Soldiers and officers to be a part of,” said Robbins. “I have worked with some of the best Soldiers I know and I can honestly say I am a better officer and a better person today because of the PA MFH program.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 11:58
    Story ID: 373708
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The first officer to receive Pa. funeral honors ribbon, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania
    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    Helicopters
    28th Infantry Division
    Deploy
    honor guard
    28th CAB
    28th
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    28th Combat Aviation Brigade
    army aviation
    628th Aviation Support Battalion
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Aviators
    Helicopter
    funeral
    Aviation
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    deployment
    Aviator
    Annville
    PAARNG
    FTIG
    ARNG
    28th ID
    628th ASB
    Military funeral
    hand grenade
    PANG
    funeral honors
    104th Aviation Regiment
    PNG
    Muir Army Airfield
    EAATS
    2-104th GSAB
    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion
    28th ECAB
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade
    Eastern ARNG Aviation Training Site
    fly army
    Wings of Iron
    Roll on
    ARTCOVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT