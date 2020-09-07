It’s that time again. Time to let the command know how it’s doing with regard to ground safety and equal employment opportunity by participating in the annual climate surveys.



In 2003, the Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) established a goal of reducing preventable accidents by 50 percent. SECDEF increased this goal to 75 percent in 2006. In support of this effort, the Marine Corps has been aggressively implementing safety programs and tools.



The Ground Climate Assessment Survey System (GCASS) is one part of CMC Safety Division's overall safety assessment program. GCASS is a proactive mishap prevention process that aids commanders and senior leadership in risk assessment and intervention strategy development. GCASS focuses on operations, maintenance, and other areas directly related to safety. The GCASS process involves collection of data from organizations by means of on-line survey measurement tools that quantify respondents' safety perceptions.



Two ways to access the GCASS Survey:

1. You may take the survey by linking directly to it:

• https://www.semperfisurveys.org/SurveyResp.aspx?surveyID=7442831

2. You may complete the survey by mobile device by printing and posting the QR Code(s) available at this URL: (NOTE: this link is NOT for distribution)

• https://www.semperfisurveys.org/siteadmin/QRCodes.aspx?reqNum=31687760



Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute’s Organizational Climate Survey is a commander’s management tool that allows them to proactively assess critical organizational climate dimensions that can have an impact on effectiveness within the organization Respondents answer questions that affect a unit’s readiness and formal and informal policies, practices, and procedures that occur or are likely within the organization.



The questionnaire has three focus areas:



1. Military Equal Opportunity (EO)

2. Civilian Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO)

3. Organizational Effectiveness (OE)



The survey can be found at URL:

• https://www.deocs.net/user4.1/login/login.cfm

• Survey Start Date: 06-Jul-2020

• Survey Estimate End Date: 31-Jul-2020

• Survey Access Code: 2005705skHH6V

