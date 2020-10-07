Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Garrison commander visits post's Directorate of Emergency Services

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Sgt. Kevin Eckelberg with the Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) Police...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Sgt. Kevin Eckelberg with the Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) Police Department is shown with Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss on June 25, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Poss visited DES to learn more about its mission and capabilities at Fort McCoy. Poss became the garrison commander June 10 and has steadily been visiting with Fort McCoy workforce members ever since. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Personnel with the Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) Police Department and Fire Department are shown with Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss on June 25, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Poss visited DES to learn more about its mission and capabilities at Fort McCoy.



Poss became the garrison commander June 10 and has steadily been visiting with Fort McCoy workforce members ever since.



