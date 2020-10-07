Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Garrison commander visits post's Directorate of Emergency Services

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander visits post's Directorate of Emergency Services

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Sgt. Kevin Eckelberg with the Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) Police...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Personnel with the Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) Police Department and Fire Department are shown with Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss on June 25, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Poss visited DES to learn more about its mission and capabilities at Fort McCoy.

    Poss became the garrison commander June 10 and has steadily been visiting with Fort McCoy workforce members ever since.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 11:28
    Story ID: 373705
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Garrison commander visits post's Directorate of Emergency Services, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    fire department
    garrison commander
    Fort McCoy
    Directorate of Emergency Services
    Col. Michael Poss
    Kevin Eckelberg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT