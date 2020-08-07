Soldier Spotlight Maj. Jennifer A. Garrett, Michigan Army National Guard

LANSING, Mich. – The 272nd Regional Support Group spotlights Deputy Command Judge Advocate General (JAG) Army Maj. Jennifer A. Garrett, Michigan Army National Guard.

Garrett has been deployed to Assembly Area Lion, a temporary operations center in Romulus, Mich., since April to facilitate the Michigan National Guard’s support for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 priorities across Michigan. Garrett provides legal briefings to Soldiers there during in/out-processing and provides vital information to help Soldiers. She is experienced in administrative law, employment law, labor law, contract law, military justice and legal assistance and provides specialized legal support should the need arise.

Garrett joined the National Guard as an officer in the JAG Corps in 2012 after she earned her Juris Doctor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles. “For me, serving in the National Guard, is one way I can influence and affect my fellow Soldiers in a positive way,” said Garrett. “I also get to work on complex issues and apply critical thinking skills to tackle problems that may have unique situations and circumstances.”

Since joining the Guard, Garrett provided legal training to members of the Armed Forces of Liberia during a mission in Monrovia in 2013. She also guest-lectured members of the JAG Corps at the Army’s Judge Advocate Legal Center and School (TJALCS) in Charlottesville, Va. on numerous occasions. The TJALCS is the only law school in the Department of Defense accredited by the American Bar Association.

By any account, this Citizen Soldier’s credentials are impressive. This mother of five has a black belt in Tae kwon do, and extensive corporate experience working for various Fortune 100 companies. According to Garrett, it was her participation on government acquisition projects such as the Aegis Future Combat Systems and the C-17 Transport Fleet that helped fuel her desire to serve in the National Guard. Garrett has seven degrees in total, including a Master of Business for Veterans, and she serves on the Board of Counselors for the University of Southern California and the Board for the Woman’s National Football Conference.

She is also the author of a motivational leadership book that uses football analogies to help readers overcome obstacles and achieve their maximum potential. “Football taught me about life,” said Garrett. “When navigating life’s challenges, football showed me what the playbook needed to be to win – to achieve my personal and career goals.” She is also an internationally recognized motivational speaker, leadership expert, and team builder who provides workshops and webinars to corporate clients and other sports, veteran and non-profit organizations. She also hosts a podcast every Monday where she interviews professional athletes and senior business leaders to discuss how the athlete mentality can position you for success in business and in life. “Great leaders and great players in the game of life keep going despite the roadblocks they may face,” said Garrett. “They don’t let anger, frustration, and disappointment deter them when things don’t go as intended. Instead they control their emotions, make adjustments, and figure out what the next play in their playbook needs to be.” Leaders like Garrett influence, engage, and encourage performance that promotes the enduring success of any organization.

